Ex-party girl feared ketamine would kill her like Matthew Perry

Danielle Littlewood, 21, while detoxing

A former party girl says ketamine took over her life until she was passing out in the bathtub - leaving her fearing she would die just like Matthew Perry.

Danielle Littlewood first tried the class B drug at age 19 and would only take it when partying and at festivals. However after suffering from a bout of depression, her usage crept up last year until she found herself using two bags a day - spending £280 a week.

The 21-year-old said it left her needing the toilet 'every two seconds' as her bladder could not hold any liquid, and was even told she would need a bag if she carried on abusing the drug. She would sit in the bathtub for hours at a time to ease the pain of her 'ket cramps'', even passing out while in there.

On one terrifying occasion she awoke to find the water almost overflowing - leaving her fearing for her life. Friends' star Matthew Perry died in a hot tub after taking a high dose of ketamine in October 2023.

Her cramps were so bad that in January this year she was admitted to hospital, where doctors warned her she must stop using.

Now finally clean and focusing on her future, Danielle is sharing her ordeal as a warning to others as she admits she 'always thought it wouldn't happen to her'.

Danielle, from Southport, Merseyside, said: "I tried ketamine at a festival and it wasn't something I was really into at first, it was more of a party thing at the time.

"But last year I started to use ketamine daily. I would have a bag every night and I couldn't feel anything in my body, I'd wake up the next day feeling okay.

"About three months down the line I ended up in hospital. I started getting really bad ket cramps. It was the worst pain I've ever felt. "I couldn't wee, I was in the bath constantly, I was on the toilet all the time.

"I had to crawl from the shower to my bed, for days I'd be in my bed. I tried to control the pain with paracetamol and a hot water bottle.

"My tolerance on the ket built up and I went up to two bags a day. It would be first thing in the morning and I would sit with a hot water bottle every night.

"I was constantly on the toilet, every two seconds, but it was painful and sometimes when I was on the toilet, I really needed to go but I couldn't get anything out.

"My bladder couldn't hold a lot at all, as soon as I had a drink I had to go straight to the toilet. They told me if it carries on, I will need a bag. "I had to sit in a certain position, crouch into a ball to be comfortable. The pain was like someone stabbing me.

"The only thing that would take away the pain was to continue taking more ket. I was passing out in the bath because the bath would help me, I was falling asleep in there. "Because my bladder and my back were in so much pain, the heat of the bath and the pressure of the shower helped a lot.

"I was in the bath for hours and hours. I stayed for three hours straight but kept going in and out all the time, just to ease the pain.

"I couldn't get changed, couldn't move, constantly laying on the bathroom floor shaking. Once I fell asleep and woke up to the bathtub nearly overflowing.

"I definitely feared for my safety because I had no one around me, I was really scared that if I carried on like this I would drown."

The ex-addict said ketamine has gained popularity among young people because of the cheap price and the accessibility to it, with many replacing alcohol with the drug. Danielle is now warning young people to stay away from ketamine before it is too late.

Danielle said: "I don't want anyone else to go through this because so many people have started to get on the ket. "Everyone is on ket, especially my age, when you go out partying people are using ket, it's become more popular than cocaine.

"People are not really drinking anymore and just using that instead. It's so easy to get a hold of, it's so much cheaper. I spent £40 a day. "I'm very lucky I stopped now and can turn this around.

"I watched ket take everything from my life, it took my car, it ruined a lot of relationships because I wasn't able to pay people back. "I was always ketted, I'd go everywhere ketted, even to the shop. It's the new drug now.

"When detoxing, the first few days were so painful, by the end of the week my bladder started to feel better again. "I'd really say stop before it gets worse, it will happen to you. I always used to think it wouldn't happen to me, that my bladder is not going to get that bad.

"I really hope people can stop before it's too late, it causes permanent damage."