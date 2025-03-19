Experience the eclipse at ‘Solar Henge’ with Hive

Hive

This solar eclipse, Hive is bringing together innovation, sustainability, and spectacle with Solar Henge – a striking, solar-powered recreation of Stonehenge, designed to celebrate the power of the sun and deliver an unmissable viewing party.

Whether you’re a solar eclipse seeker, a family looking for fun, or friends searching for something different to do, this large-scale installation set within the grounds of Alexandra Palace is a must see for this rare celestial event.

Using energy from the eclipse,Solar Henge will power a full-scale viewing party, including a ‘Solar Serves’ food and drinks truck, dishing up delicious eclipse-themed breakfast patties in a charcoal bun. You can also sip on tea, coffee or a soft drink –all completely free of charge.

Solar Henge will also power lighting and music, which can be taken in as you sit on a deck chair or blanket to enjoy the eclipse. Protective eyewear will also be on hand for safe solar viewing.

With free entry, a family-friendly environment, and an incredible setting,this is the ultimate way to experience the solar eclipse together.

And for those keen to explore how solar power can transform their own homes, aQR code will be displayed on-site, offering easy access to Hive’s latest eco-tech initiatives. Hive helpers will also be available, to answer any questions you may have.

Timings for the eclipse are below:

The eclipse will begin around 10:07 am GMT.

The eclipse will reach maximum coverage around 11:03 am GMT.

The eclipse will end around 12:00 pm GMT.

To find out more information on Hive’s eco-tech offering, visit www.hivehome.com