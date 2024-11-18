Expert: 'Get the body of a gladiator without setting foot in a gym'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Gladiator 2 set to hit screens this month, fans of the original movie are already buzzing with excitement - not just for the epic battle scenes, but also for the iconic, chiselled physiques of the ancient warriors.

In the spirit of bringing gladiator-level fitness into everyday life, The Metal Store which sells self-assembly gym equipment, has partnered with personal trainer Ollie Burman from premium gym, Graft Haus, to show how anyone can build functional strength, power and an impressive physique at home, without needing elaborate gym equipment.

“Gladiators needed a unique combination of functional strength and power that not only served them in battle but also wowed the crowds,” explains Ollie.

“While modern gyms offer a range of machines to isolate specific muscles, gladiators relied on simple, full-body movements to achieve their formidable physiques.”

Unlike today’s gym-focused routines, gladiators honed their skills through functional, compound exercises, which can be mirrored today with bodyweight training and minimal equipment.

Gladiators often trained in a structured four-day cycle, or tetrad, rotating through exercises to build resilience and strength.

According to Ollie, a similar approach can be used to structure home workouts, promoting total-body fitness and an aesthetic that would impress even the most discerning emperor.

Expert tips for a gladiator-style home workout

Ollie recommends a few exercises that harness the strength-building and endurance benefits of primal movements - no gym required:

Start strong with pull-ups

Essential for back, shoulder and arm strength, pull-ups were a gladiator staple. Hang from a pull-up bar, engage your core and pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar.

This move sculpts the upper body and boosts grip strength - essential for wielding heavy weapons or armour.

Master the inverted row

Set a bar at a low height, grip it firmly and pull your chest towards the bar.

This movement builds the back, biceps and core, enhancing upper body mobility and stamina.

Gladiators would have practised pulling and lifting in battle, making this an ideal strength-builder.

Elevate your push-ups

Increase the intensity of standard push-ups by raising your feet on a step or bench.

This variation engages the chest, shoulders and arms, mimicking the upper-body control needed to hold armour or swing a sword.

Strengthen legs with split squats and lunges

Bulgarian split squats and lunges are ideal for building leg power and core stability.

“Movements like squatting and lunging were integral to a gladiator’s routine and these exercises build the leg strength and balance necessary for agility and resilience,” says Ollie.

The Gladiator's secret to full-body strength

​“Using rudimentary equipment, including stones, logs and ropes, gladiators performed primal movements such as squatting, overhead pressing and lunging,” Ollie adds.

“They applied a 5x5 rep range for strength and power, paired with sets of higher repetitions for muscular development, a method that still builds serious full-body strength today.”

For those with access to weights, Ollie suggests adding barbell squats, deadlifts, and military presses to a home routine.

“Compound lifts like these replicate the full-body strength gladiators developed. Upper body work, including the bench press and rows, helps build the power and durability needed to withstand the physical trauma of battle,” Ollie notes.

Callisthenics combined with simple equipment like resistance bands or a pull-up bar can deliver impressive results.

“With a few pieces of high-quality equipment and some dedication, anyone can build a gladiator-level body from the comfort of their home,” concludes Ollie.