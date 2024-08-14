Expert shares tips on what to consider before getting married at a festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer has already seen a number of weddings take place across the UK’s various music festivals, and there will no doubt be more planned before festival season comes to a close later this month.

Now, as Google searches for ‘festival wedding’ soar by 30% in the last quarter*, and page views to advice on how to plan a festival wedding on the Hitched.co.uk website up by a staggering 1,441% compared to this time last year**, experts from the leading wedding vendor marketplace share their top tips on how to actually get hitched while at a festival.

Consider logistics

“Tickets to popular festivals always sell out quickly, so I don’t need to tell you to plan plan plan how you’re going to secure those first to make sure you can actually have the festival wedding you want,” says Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk.

an explosion of colour at a festival

“Once you have them secured, then it’s worth getting in touch with the event organisers to discuss your plans to make sure that you’re even able to pull off what you’re hoping to.

“While their approval is the ultimate goal, they may even be able to help you with logistics like accessibility and crowd density or special accommodations or designated areas should you need them.”

Keep it practical

“Given the festival setting, you’ll want to keep decorations portable and your outfits as practical and simple as possible to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable throughout the event.

hands making a heart shape amongst a busy festival

“Fairy lights, colourful bunting and flags are absolutely the type of decor you’d likely find at a festival anyway, so I’d suggest you only bring what you can carry.

“And while wellies might not be what everyone dreams about for their wedding footwear, there’s absolutely no place for satin heels or white flats at a festival.”

Make it shareable

“Obviously, your guest list will be restricted to those friends and family who were also able to secure tickets to the festival, so think about ways your remaining guest list can still get involved.

“You could create a festival guide that they can enjoy from home, that includes timings and readings, and have a live-stream link available for those who want to tune in.

“You could also suggest those that can’t be there play a certain song at a certain time of day to coincide with your first dance, or your post-celebration run to see your favourite band live.”

Capture the magic

“Given the nature of festival ticket sales, your dream wedding photographer might not be available to be there to capture your big day. Instead, why not use a personalised hashtag or shareable QR code to keep track of the candid pics from the day.

“That way even other festival-goers can get involved in the action and can share any footage they capture of your wedding day with you in a way that doesn’t involve swapping details or airdropping files in the middle of a field.

“There are some brilliant wedding photo apps available these days too that mean everyone can get involved in capturing the essence of your festival wedding.”

Embrace the novelty

“Whilst you’ll struggle to recreate a three-course wedding breakfast, I wouldn't recommend that anyway. Embrace the casual vibes and hit the food trucks hard - festival food has come a LONG way. It’d be wise to look up who’s catering ahead of time and see if you can arrange a pre-order - your group will appreciate that.

“As long as you go in knowing it’s probably going to rain, your outfit is probably going to be covered in mud, your wedding food will be served with disposable cutlery and someone’s not going to make the ceremony because they’re still on the cans from the night before, then I really think you’ve probably considered everything at this point.

“Festivals are unpredictable at the best of times, so embrace the spontaneity and laid back vibes and just focus on enjoying your day - and don’t forget your sun cream!”

For many couples, having a wedding in the right location is key to nailing the festival theme. A wedding in forest-like woodlands or open fields fits the bill, and there are plenty of outdoor wedding venues that can be tailored and customised to fit a festival-inspired wedding.

For those unable to make it to their favourite music festival to tie the knot, they can bring their fave music festival to their wedding instead by choosing to host it at one of the UK’s 10 most popular festival wedding venues.

By far the most popular amongst real-life newlyweds is none other than The Compasses in Essex with more than 120 excellent reviews from couples who have previously tied the knot there. Not only that, but the exclusive Braintree venue has also earned two Hitched Wedding Awards for excellence in customer service and devotion to making couples’ dreams come true.

With three Hitched Wedding Awards and 31 positive reviews under its belt, Cornish Tipi Weddings in Bodmin is another favourite amongst festival-loving newlyweds. The bohemian wedding venue is a verified woodland wonderland, and the perfect place for couples to exchange vows and have the festival wedding celebration to remember.

The Orchard at Munsley in rural Herefordshire is also the proud recipient of two Hitched Wedding Awards, however, the idyllic outdoor venue hosts a maximum of 15 weddings per year in the unique apple orchards, so outdoor lovers wanting a fun, relaxed festival experience need to book well in advance.

For more festival wedding venues, please visit: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-planning/organising-and-planning/festival-weddings/