Expert warns Wembley Taylor Swift fans to keep skin-safe

As thousands of Taylor Swift fans descend on London, a leading dermatologist is urging Swifties to protect their skin.

Whilst temperatures are set to top out at 25 degrees Celsius at Wembley Stadium while the superstar’s performing, the Met Office is warning of high-UV days across the week.

Dr Conal Perrett, from London-based Devonshire Clinic, has put together his top tips to keep fans safe.

Apply Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen:

“Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Make sure you put it on all exposed skin, generously, at least 30 minutes before heading to the concert,” advised Dr Perrett.

“Also make sure you reapply regularly, every two hours, or more often if it’s hot and you start to sweat.

“Finally, make sure you don’t forget the often-missed areas like your ears and back of your neck.”

Be Smart with What You Wear:

“A wide-brimmed hat is a great way to protect your face, neck and shoulders from direct sunlight.

“Sunglasses with UV protection are also a great way to protect not just your eyes, but also the delicate skin around them.

“Aim to wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and trousers too, in light colours, to not only shield your skin from the sun, but to keep you cool,” Dr Perrett said.

Stay Hydrated:

“Keep drinking water throughout the day in the build-up, and during the show to keep hydrated.

“Dehydration can actually make your skin more susceptible to sun damage, so keep an eye on your water intake,” Dr Perrett warned.

Seek Shade Whenever Possible:

“Although I’m sure you’ll want to take in the entire show, don’t be afraid to take a break when you get a chance in a shaded area, or under covered parts of the stadium.

“Reducing prolonged sun exposure is a great way to keep safe,” shared Dr Perrett.

By following these expert tips, Swifties can enjoy the show while keeping their skin safe.