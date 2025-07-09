Experts Reveal 5 Overlooked Checks to Stop Your Car Overheating in the 33C Heatwave

Cars driving on a motorway

With the UK bracing for its third and potentially most sustained heatwave of the summer, motoring experts are urging drivers to perform deeper, more specific checks to protect their vehicles from the forecasted 33°C heat.

While most drivers know to check their coolant, the strain of extreme heat often exposes less obvious faults that can lead to engine failure.

This concern is reflected in recent search data, which shows queries for ‘what to do when car overheats’ have surged by 67% over the last three months.

A spokesperson for Vertu Motors explains, "In a sustained heatwave, the real culprits for overheating are often smaller, overlooked components that can't cope with the extra strain.

“A faulty radiator cap or a clogged radiator that can't dissipate heat effectively can cause major problems and a few simple checks can be the difference between a smooth journey and a roadside breakdown.”

So, to help drivers navigate the heatwave safely, the experts at Vertu Motors have shared five often-overlooked checks to prevent your engine from overheating.

1. Test Your Radiator Cap's Seal

A car’s radiator cap does more than just prevent spills; it keeps the cooling system under a specific amount of pressure, which raises the boiling point of your coolant. If the seal is worn or cracked, this pressure is lost, and the coolant can boil at a much lower temperature, causing the engine to overheat.

Before your next journey, and when the engine is completely cold, remove the radiator cap and inspect the rubber seal on the underside. If it looks cracked, brittle, or worn, it’s a very inexpensive but vital part to replace.

2. Clean Between Your Radiator Fins

The front of your car’s radiator is exposed to a constant barrage of insects, road grime, and debris. This can build up between the delicate cooling fins, blocking airflow and severely reducing the radiator's ability to release heat into the atmosphere.

Gently use a soft brush and a low-pressure stream of water to clean the front of the radiator. Removing the accumulated grime will significantly improve its cooling efficiency, allowing it to work as intended during the heatwave.

3. Listen for a Failing Water Pump

Responsible for circulating coolant through the engine, the water pump is the heart of the cooling system. The bearings inside the pump can wear out over time, and the extra strain of a heatwave can be the final straw.

When you start the engine, listen for a high-pitched whining or grinding sound coming from the front of the engine. This is a classic sign that the water pump’s bearings are failing and that it needs to be inspected by a professional immediately to avoid a complete failure.

4. Keep Your Fuel Tank at Least Half Full

This may seem unrelated, but the fuel in your tank actually helps to cool your vehicle's fuel pump. The pump is an electric motor that generates heat, and it relies on being submerged in petrol or diesel to stay cool.

When you run the tank close to empty in extreme heat, the fuel pump can overheat, strain, and potentially fail. To prevent this, try to keep your fuel level above the halfway mark during the heatwave, especially on long journeys.

5. Know the Signs of a Stuck Thermostat

The thermostat is a valve that controls the flow of coolant, staying closed when the engine is cold and opening as it warms up. If it gets stuck in the closed position, it will prevent coolant from circulating to the radiator, causing the engine to overheat very quickly.

A key symptom is the temperature gauge on your dashboard shooting from cold to hot in a matter of minutes after starting your drive. If you notice this, pull over safely and call for assistance, as driving any further could cause severe engine damage.

By following these expert tips, you can protect your engine and ensure your car remains reliable throughout the heatwave. For more advice or to book a professional Summer Health Check, visit the Vertu Motors website.