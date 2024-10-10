Experts urge action to check smoke alarms ahead of Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As families across the UK prepare to transform their homes into spooky spectacles for Halloween this week, fire safety experts are urging everyone to check their smoke alarms.

With an increase in decorations, candles, and other potential fire hazards, ensuring your smoke alarms are functioning correctly is more crucial than ever.

Carlos Dhunay, a fire safety specialist and owner of Telcam, a fire safety systems provider, emphasises the importance of this timely reminder. "As we enter October, many people will start decorating with candles, lighting pumpkins, and using various electrical decorations. These activities significantly increase the risk of fire, making it essential to ensure your smoke alarms are working properly. An estimated 60% of fire deaths occur in homes without functioning smoke alarms, so now is the time to take action."

Quick Smoke Alarm Check

Dhunay advises homeowners to conduct a simple check of their smoke alarms. Here’s how:

Press the Test Button: Most smoke alarms come with a test button that, when pressed, will sound the alarm if it is functioning correctly. If the alarm does not beep, it is time to take action. Check the Batteries: If the alarm does not sound, it may need new batteries. Replace them immediately, and don’t forget to check if the alarm is still within its expiry date—most alarms last about ten years. “Even if the light is on, it’s essential to ensure it’s ready for use,” Dhunay warns. Ensure Clear Access: Make sure the alarm is not obstructed by decorations, dust, or cobwebs, as this can affect its performance. "You should also ensure the alarm is mounted at least 10 feet away from any cooking appliances to prevent false alarms from cooking smoke," Dhunay adds. Consider Upgrading: If your smoke alarm is more than a decade old, it’s time to consider replacing it. Modern smoke detectors come with advanced technology and features that can significantly enhance safety.

If your smoke alarm fails the test, Dhunay recommends replacing it without delay. "Never ignore a malfunctioning smoke alarm. It’s your first line of defence in case of a fire, and ensuring it works can save lives. You can’t put a price on safety."

Fire Safety Tips for Halloween

As you embrace the Halloween spirit, it’s essential to stay fire-safe. Here are Dhunay’s top tips for safely enjoying your seasonal decorations:

Use LED Candles: Instead of traditional candles, opt for LED alternatives, which can mimic the flickering effect without the fire risk. “They are not only safer but can also be reused year after year,” he notes.

Secure Electrical Decorations: Ensure that any outdoor electrical decorations are waterproof and properly secured to prevent short circuits or tripping hazards. “Always inspect the wiring for any fraying or damage before use. A damaged cord can lead to serious safety issues,” Dhunay advises.

Keep Flammable Items Away: Position decorations, such as hay bales and cloth items, away from open flames, heaters, and other heat sources. "Even those cute decorations can catch fire quickly if they are too close to a heat source," he warns.

Monitor Open Flames: If you choose to use real candles, never leave them unattended, and keep them out of reach of children and pets. "Consider using candle holders that are deep and sturdy to prevent tipping over," Dhunay suggests.

Plan an Escape Route: In case of a fire, ensure everyone in your household knows how to exit the home safely. Practice fire drills with the family, including identifying two exits from each room.

Keep a Fire Extinguisher Handy: Having a fire extinguisher readily accessible can be crucial in case of small fires. "Ensure it is rated for all types of fires and check its expiry date regularly," Dhunay recommends.

Educate Your Family: Make sure everyone understands the importance of fire safety, especially young children. Teach them how to respond if they see a fire, including how to ‘stop, drop, and roll’ if their clothes catch fire.

Finally, Carlos says,“As Halloween approaches, let’s prioritise safety. Taking these simple steps can help ensure that your festive celebrations are both fun and secure. Make sure to check your smoke alarms this week and keep your home safe against fire hazards. With just a little preparation, you can enjoy a spooky season without compromising your family's safety.”