Experts warn a 10 minute test drive won’t cut it for your ‘25’ plate car purchase

Experts warn consumers to hold off their new plate purchases

As the UK’s ‘25’ registration plates roll out on March 1st, experts are warning car buyers to not rush into purchasing a brand-new vehicle after a brief test drive.

This caution comes as the UK car market undergoes its biggest transformation in decades, with new Chinese manufacturers entering the market and established brands rolling out radically different electric vehicles.

The ZEV mandate means that manufacturers must strive to make sure 28% of all new cars sold are electric - about half a million of the 1.95 million new cars the SMMT estimates will be sold this year.

This transformation means even loyal customers of traditional brands may find their new vehicles handle very differently from previous models, and drivers will have to work out how easy it is to charge a car near their home.

New plate day lands Saturday 1 March

Rory Brimmer, director at car sharing service Turo, warned about the changes.

“This isn't like ten years ago when you could jump into a new Corolla knowing it would feel similar to your old one.”

“With entirely new drivetrains, software systems, and even new manufacturers entering the market, drivers need to spend proper time with cars before making what is often their second biggest purchase. EVs are fantastic - I drive one all the time - but they do feel radically different to traditionally-fueled cars. And that’s before you even start having to work out how easy it is to charge them where you live.”

Recent research from AX UK shows 63% of Brits prefer test driving without a salesperson present, allowing them to focus on the car without distractions and test it in a more comfortable environment. However, traditional dealership test drives typically last less than an hour and follow prescribed routes.

The challenge of making the right choice is compounded by mixed customer feedback for even established brands. Some of the UK's best-selling car brands have struggled with customer satisfaction. Nissan, for instance, currently holds just a 1.5-star rating on Trustpilot.

"A quick drive around the block simply isn't enough time to know if a car is right for you anymore," continued Brimmer.

"You need to test how it handles your commute, whether it fits your weekly shop, and - if it's an EV - how the charging works in your daily routine. These aren't things you can figure out in a 10-minute dealer test drive, but you can work these out with an extended test drive on a car sharing platform like Turo.”

Extended test drives give buyers a better opportunity to assess how a vehicle truly fits into their lives. Whether it’s testing motorway performance, ensuring comfortable seating for long commutes, or understanding how the latest software updates impact daily usability, a longer drive can prevent buyer’s remorse and avoid disappointment.