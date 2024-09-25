Eye-watering price footie fans will pay for pints in Europe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed that Aston Villa fans will pay almost double for a pint on their European tour this season compared to Manchester United fans.

The study from football betting tips, predictions, and news site Footy Accumulators, uncovered the average price of an away pint for fans of the 13 British and Irish clubs competing in Europe this season.

To do so, they calculated the average price of a pint at each location where the teams and fans will travel away to, with the Conference League teams playing one less away game.

Surprisingly, it’s Shamrock Rovers fans who will have to fork out the most money for a pint on their European tour, with their two games in the UK proving costly.

Shamrock Rovers fans will pay on average £5 for a pint in Europe

The average price of a pint for the Irish sides three away games, comes in at a hefty £5, the highest of all UK and Irish clubs competing in Europe this season.

Shamrock Rovers fans' most expensive beer will be when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in December, as the average price of a pint in London is a whopping £6.50. Rovers fans can also expect to fork out £5 for a pint when they travel to Northern Ireland to face Larne. Their cheapest pint will be bought in Vienna, Austria when they play SK Rapid in November, which will cost fans a more reasonable £4.21.

Studies show that the average fan drinks 3.6 pints of beer when watching football. For Rovers fans heading on their Conference League away trip, that means they will spend a total of £56.56 on booze.

In second place is Aston Villa, whose fans heading to European away games this season will fork out on average £4.85 per pint. Over the course of their Champions League journey, the total cost of pint at each away match reaches £69.80, the highest in the study. The Villans most expensive pint will be poured in Monaco, who they will face in January next year and will cost them an eye-watering £6.74.

Rangers supporters won't find much relief when it comes to the price of beer on their Europa League travels, as they rank in third. The average price of a pint abroad for Rangers fans will cost £4.84, and if they are to enjoy a few pints at each away game their total spend will be £69.74.

Fans of The New Saints, who will be competing in the UEFA Conference League for the first time, can expect to pay on average £4.17 for a pint during their European travels this season. The Welsh side rank in fourth and will travel to Slovenia to play against NK Celje in December, which is where Saints fans will be able to enjoy their cheapest pint in Europe, at just £1.77 per pint.

Scottish champions Celtic are in fifth place and they can expect to pay on average £4.05 for a pint on their Champions League away trips. Celtic fans will be able to buy a pint for as cheap as £2.53 in Croatia when they face Dinamo Zagreb. Whereas on their trip to England when they play Aston Villa, they will have to fork out on average £5 for a pint in Birmingham.

According to the study, Hearts rank in sixth place, with an average pint costing fans £3.74. The Jambos will particularly enjoy their UEFA Conference League trip to Belarus when they play Dinamo-Minsk in October, as the average price of a pint in Minsk is only £1.09. In comparison, on their trip to Denmark when they face Copenhagen, fans will have to fork out a staggering £6.77 for a pint.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal supporters will find the price of beer a little more forgiving on their Champions league trips. The Reds will pay on average £3.71 per pint in Europe this season, whereas the Cityzens will pay £3.69, while the Gunners will pay £3.48. The total cost for all three sets of Premier League fans to enjoy a few pints at each of their four European away games comes in at under £55.

Larne made history after becoming the first club from Northern Ireland to qualify for the group or league phase of a major European competition. Larne fans will pay on average £3.45 for a pint on their European away trips to Norway, Slovenia and Belarus and rank in tenth place.

Manchester United fans will enjoy the cheapest pints in Europe this season. The Red Devils will be competing in the Europa League this year, and United fans will pay on average just £2.49 per pint when they travel to Porto, Istanbul, Pilsen and Bucharest.