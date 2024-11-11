Failing to stop after minor car accident could cost you £5,000

UK drivers are being warned: causing even a small scratch or dent on another car could mean hefty fines or penalty points if they don’t follow the law.

Revive! Auto Innovations, the UK’s largest provider of SMART (small-to-medium area repair technology) car repairs, reports a 78 per cent increase in demand for scratch and dent repairs compared to 2021, with many frustrated motorists left out of pocket after experiencing hit-and-run vehicle damage.

Under Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act, any driver involved in an incident causing damage to another vehicle must stop and provide their details to those affected. If this isn’t possible, the incident must be reported to the police within 24 hours. Failing to follow these procedures can lead to up to 10 penalty points, being slapped with fines of up to £5,000, or even court proceedings.

Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director at Revive!, says too many drivers are unaware of this duty: “The law is clear - if you so much as scratch another car, you must stop, swap details, and if exchanging details is not possible you must report the incident. Failing to do so could have serious consequences for what may seem a relatively small mistake.”

In the event of an incident, Revive! advises taking these steps to stay on the right side of the law:

Stop in a safe place, no matter how minor the damage may appear.Exchange details with the other driver, including names, contact information, and insurance details. Also, collect any witness contact details.Report to the police within 24 hours if you’re unable to exchange details with the vehicle owner at the scene.Mark added, “Our technicians see the effects of vehicle scratches and dents on a daily basis. When it happens, motorists often take a financial hit and feel upset, particularly when another person doesn’t take responsibility.

“The significant increase in insurance premiums and excess costs are resulting in drivers feeling less inclined to involve their insurers in the event of an accident, often resorting to paying for repairs themselves. This has seen Revive! SMART repair enquiries skyrocket.”

Parking mishaps and scratches

Parking is one of the riskiest manoeuvres when it comes to minor collisions and scrapes, leading to frustration for thousands of UK motorists each year. In crowded car parks, it’s easy for less responsible drivers to escape unnoticed after causing damage.

Brannan Coady, CEO of YourParkingSpace, the UK’s leading parking services provider, added that this is why car park operators are investing millions into advanced CCTV and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) technology.

“Busy car parks can be hectic, making it easier for offenders to disappear after causing damage,” Brannan says. “But with expanded monitoring and enforcement, we’re ensuring that drivers who cause damage are held accountable. The technology is a step forward in creating safer parking environments, protecting honest motorists from bearing the cost.”

For more information on Revive!’s repair services, visit https://revive-uk.com, and for parking solutions from YourParkingSpace, visit https://www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.