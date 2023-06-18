The royal family has released a new photo of Prince William with his and Princess Kate’s three children to celebrate Father’s Day. In the sweet image shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are seen alongside their father displaying beaming smiles while co-ordinating their clothing choices with a blue colour scheme.

The image, shared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Twitter page and released on Sunday (June 17), was taken by Millie Pilkington on the Windsor Estate earlier this year. The photographer is also responsible for previous images of the Royal family when she photographed Louis for his birthday in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s smiles all round in the photo as Princess Charlotte and Prince George sit either side of their father, while Prince Louis sits on his lap. Prior to the image being released, Prince William revealed he is trying to help his children understand homelessness as it’s a cause close to his heart.

Most Popular

Speaking to The Times, Prince William said: “When I left this morning, one of the things I was thinking was, ‘When is the right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?’. I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it.

“On the school run, we talk about what we see. When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we’d talk about it.”

He continued: “I’d say to the children, ‘Why are they there? What’s going on?’ I think it’s in all our interests, it’s the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding. They [will] grow up knowing that actually, do you know what, some of us are very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we can to help others improve their lives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement