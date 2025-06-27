Ferrari lovers can now hang a £69k Testa Rossa on their walls
The stunning 3.1 m-long sculpture is a 75% scale replica of the iconic 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa J.
Handmade in Oxfordshire by Hedley Studios, the sculpture is set to be an exclusive collector's dream, with just 19 pieces being made worldwide.
Each model is crafted using traditional techniques, with over 300 hours of expert craftsmanship spent on every piece. And it’s not just about looks – Ferrari officially recognises the sculpture and comes complete with authentic details like the Prancing Horse badge, real light lenses, and bonnet straps.
Ben Hedley, the brains behind Hedley Studios, said: “The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is steeped in history and magic, and with our wall sculpture, we’ve captured the spirit of the original car.
"The legends at Maranello who created the 250 Testa Rossa were masters of their craft, and we've dedicated the same focus and skill to making this incredible Testa Rossa J sculpture.”