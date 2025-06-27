Ferrari lovers can now hang a £69k Testa Rossa on their walls

Just 19 pieces are being made worldwide

A company has created the perfect addition to any car enthusiast's home - a £69k Ferrari that hangs on the wall.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning 3.1 m-long sculpture is a 75% scale replica of the iconic 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa J.

Handmade in Oxfordshire by Hedley Studios, the sculpture is set to be an exclusive collector's dream, with just 19 pieces being made worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each model is crafted using traditional techniques, with over 300 hours of expert craftsmanship spent on every piece. And it’s not just about looks – Ferrari officially recognises the sculpture and comes complete with authentic details like the Prancing Horse badge, real light lenses, and bonnet straps.

Handmade in Oxfordshire the sculpture is set to be an exclusive collector's dream

Ben Hedley, the brains behind Hedley Studios, said: “The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is steeped in history and magic, and with our wall sculpture, we’ve captured the spirit of the original car.

"The legends at Maranello who created the 250 Testa Rossa were masters of their craft, and we've dedicated the same focus and skill to making this incredible Testa Rossa J sculpture.”