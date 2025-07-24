Fire services respond to over 700 barbecue blazes across the UK in just three years

Pexels

Newly released figures have revealed the scale of BBQ-related fire service call outs across the UK - with over 700 incidents recorded between 2022 and 2024.

A Freedom of Information request made by outdoor living specialists, Vonhaus, shows that fire and rescue services across the country have responded to hundreds of BBQ-related incidents.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported the highest number of incidents, attending 155 call outs over the three-year period. West Yorkshire and the West Midlands followed closely, with 115 and 86 incidents respectively.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 fire and rescue services with the highest number of BBQ-related incidents:

Rank Fire Service Total BBQ Call Outs (2022–2024) 1 South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service 155 2 West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service 115 3 West Midlands Fire Service 86 4 Scottish Fire and Rescue Service 85 5 Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service 48 6 Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service 44 7 Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service 34 8 Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service 32 9 Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service 21 10 Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service 20

Other notable findings from the data highlight the types of risks most commonly involved. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service saw the highest number of incidents involving disposable BBQs, with 37 call outs tied to these products and eight linked to BBQs discarded in bins, creating a fire risk from smouldering embers.

Rebecca Smith, buyer at Vonhaus, commented: “The vast majority of BBQs are safe and enjoyable, but it’s always worth taking a few extra precautions. Choose your location carefully, never leave the grill unattended, and avoid cooking near flammable materials.

"Using high-quality equipment, avoiding accelerants, and cooking in well-ventilated spaces all help keep things under control, so you can focus on enjoying great food outdoors.”