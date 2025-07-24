Fire services respond to over 700 barbecue blazes across the UK in just three years
A Freedom of Information request made by outdoor living specialists, Vonhaus, shows that fire and rescue services across the country have responded to hundreds of BBQ-related incidents.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported the highest number of incidents, attending 155 call outs over the three-year period. West Yorkshire and the West Midlands followed closely, with 115 and 86 incidents respectively.
Below is a breakdown of the top 10 fire and rescue services with the highest number of BBQ-related incidents:
|Rank
|Fire Service
|Total BBQ Call Outs (2022–2024)
|1
|South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
|155
|2
|West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
|115
|3
|West Midlands Fire Service
|86
|4
|Scottish Fire and Rescue Service
|85
|5
|Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
|48
|6
|Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
|44
|7
|Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
|34
|8
|Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
|32
|9
|Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
|21
|10
|Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service
|20
Other notable findings from the data highlight the types of risks most commonly involved. Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service saw the highest number of incidents involving disposable BBQs, with 37 call outs tied to these products and eight linked to BBQs discarded in bins, creating a fire risk from smouldering embers.
Rebecca Smith, buyer at Vonhaus, commented: “The vast majority of BBQs are safe and enjoyable, but it’s always worth taking a few extra precautions. Choose your location carefully, never leave the grill unattended, and avoid cooking near flammable materials.
"Using high-quality equipment, avoiding accelerants, and cooking in well-ventilated spaces all help keep things under control, so you can focus on enjoying great food outdoors.”