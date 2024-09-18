First date fashion: New TK Maxx survey highlights Brits' style priorities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new survey from TK Maxx, which polled over 2,000 people across the UK, explores the significance of first date attire and the relationship between dating culture and fashion preferences.

Brits are feeling the pressure of a first date more than ever according to new research from TK Maxx. The high-street retailer has revealed that daters are investing more time and money into their first date appearance to help calm those first date jitters.

A nation of fashion lovers

First date fashion

Of those surveyed, more than half (52%) purchase a new outfit for a first date, with Londoners leading at 61%, followed by Scotland (56%) and the North-West (55%).

Those who opt to purchase a new outfit for a first date spend an average of £69.11. Liverpool residents are the most generous, splurging an average of £78.88.

According to Velloy’s 2024 study, the average person in the UK goes on two first dates a month. Our research revealed that 11% of Brits purchase a new outfit for every first date and 41% do this “sometimes” for a first date. This means that 11% of the population are spending an average of £1,659 per year on first date outfits!

It’s evident that Brits are investing in their first date appearance, as over half (53%) of respondents admitted to putting more thought and effort into first dates compared to subsequent ones.

Securing a second date

The majority of surveyed individuals (52%) also agreed that the clothing choices of their first date would influence their decision on whether to see them again.

This sentiment peaked in Glasgow, where 68% emphasised the importance of their date's fashion decisions. Among age groups, 25-34-year-olds placed the most importance on their dates clothing, with 72% saying what their date wears is important to them.

Beyond appearance

While dressing well is important to most respondents, the survey shows that character remains a top priority. Many respondents associate fashion choices with respect and seriousness, especially females (54% versus 44% of males).

Furthermore, 46% of respondents believe that what someone wears on a first date offers insight into their personality and preferences.

The importance of style

The anticipation of a first date often brings a mix of excitement and nerves, with many Brits opting to make a stylish entrance. Our survey reveals that 68% consider their own clothing choices important, particularly in Greater London and the North-East (both 71%).

When it comes to selecting an outfit, 51% of people base their choices on personal style and preferences. Londoners are the most trend-savvy, with 22% influenced by fashion bloggers, compared to the national average of 12%.