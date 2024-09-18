Fitness expert reveals the benefits of hybrid training

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The practice of hybrid training is a new thing for many gym-goers. It refers to training using multiple disciplines to create a more well-rounded workout and is often more challenging than traditional exercise routines.

With the extra difficulty comes many benefits to you and your body, and it can be a highly rewarding thing to do. Fitness Equipment Supplier Mirafit has shared some benefits to hybrid training that you may not be aware of:

Improved general fitness

The combination of strength training and endurance training will not only provide the usual benefits of both—such as stronger bones and improved cardiovascular health—but will also improve your general fitness levels.

Benefits to your mental wellbeing

Hybrid training can help your mental well-being. It can prevent burnout or workout fatigue by covering several different types of exercise at any given time. By spreading your workout over several different routines, you’re always trying new things to avoid your usual routine from becoming stale.

Reduced injury risk

Not sticking to one type of fitness discipline constantly can help avoid injuries caused by overuse. Focusing a workout on a specific part of your body can make the muscles in that area more susceptible to injury to begin with and can make it harder to heal in the event of an injury.

Improved use of time

Hybrid training can often be a more efficient use of time. It combines the benefits of different disciplines into a shorter and more focused routine and allows for a smoother transition between each exercise.

Improved physical preparedness

Having experience across a number of different fitness disciplines via hybrid training will prepare you not only for future workouts but also for intensive recreational activities outside of the gym, like outdoor sports.

Improvements in cardiovascular fitness

Combining different disciplines with cardio will allow you to work harder while maintaining good heart health. General cardio exercise can lower your resting heart rate and blood pressure, improving stamina as well.

A spokesperson for Mirafit added: “While many people may already participate in hybrid training and not realise, understanding its benefits is key.

“Additionally, it’s important to create an efficient schedule, allowing you to transition between different types of exercise to ensure that all parts of your body are being worked out. This provides both physical and mental benefits as well.

“Even though hybrid training provides a major benefit in allowing harder workouts, a balance must also be made in how you distribute your workout types. While this doesn’t completely prevent injuries, it goes a long way to lower the likelihood.”