Flirting with Code: Is AI Sexting a New Kind of Cheating?

United Kingdom

Relationship Expert explores whether virtual dalliances through AI companions constitute betrayal, and what British couples should set as ground rules.

In 2025, AI companions have surged into everyday life. A ZipHealth survey reveals that one in four UK adults say they'd be comfortable if their partner got intimate with a robot. TDM Agency adds that 37% of Gen Z have used ChatGPT to cope with loneliness.

At the same time, AI-dating apps like Replika, Anima, and the newly released Meo (launched during London Tech Week) are gaining traction, offering emotional and romantic companionship to thousands of British users. With these bots simulating jealousy, flirtation, and emotional support, TDM warns that the concept of fidelity is quietly evolving.

The AI Intimacy Phenomenon in the UK

These trends show AI companionship crossing into realms of emotional and romantic life, forcing British couples to rethink fidelity in relationships.

The New Rules of (Artificial) Engagement

AI chatbots today don’t just respond. They also remember, adapt, flirt, and reassure. For many Brits, these bots offer an escape from loneliness without real-world complexity. But when intimacy, be it flirtatious or sexual, is engaged with privately, emotional betrayal becomes a pressing risk.

Unlike a passive film or fantasy, these bots form interactive bonds. They ask questions, respond to moods, and sometimes initiate romantic or sexual conversations, crossing into territory partners might consider off-limits.

Emotional Bonds with Code

Academic research from the University of Singapore and Stanford University suggests that intensive emotional engagement with AI companions correlates with lower well-being, especially among socially vulnerable users. These findings challenge the notion that AI flings are harmless, as they can be emotionally significant and psychologically taxing.

Even if some users claim these chats offer comfort without harm, evidence points to potential erosion of self-worth, detachment from human connections, and unmet expectations if intimacy is one-sided and confidential.

What This Means for Couples

British couples now face an emotional reckoning: digital fidelity demands honest recalibration:

1. Talk honestly — openly define what emotional or sexual contexts with AI are off-limits.

2. Define ground rules — agree on boundaries concerning flirtation, sexting, and emotional investment.

3. Consider professional advice — UK counsellors report rising AI-related conflicts, and neutral guidance can help.

4. Notice warning signs — excessive emotional energy devoted to a chatbot may signal deeper relationship issues.

“In 2025, we’re witnessing a profound shift in how people define fidelity and emotional closeness. AI‑powered chatbots now offer conversation, empathy, even sexual flirts, without ever involving another human being. Many users believe this is harmless, but emotional investment is emotional investment, regardless of whether it’s code or flesh.

AI doesn’t simply mirror your feelings. It also learns from them and adapts to meet needs you might not realise you have. That’s powerful, and potentially misleading. Secrecy is a tell‑tale sign: if you wouldn’t want your partner to see those messages, it’s worth asking why.

I believe the foundation of any relationship is open communication, especially as technology begins to shape our emotional lives. Grounding your understanding of infidelity in digital only is no longer enough. Emotional exclusivity matters, whether it's with a person or a programmed persona.

Ultimately, fidelity isn’t defined by physical acts, but by trust and boundaries. Discuss and agree on them, or risk losing each other to a flirtation hidden behind a screen,” says Relationship Expert, Liam Turnbull from TDM Agency.

AI companions are redrawing emotional borders in relationships across the UK. From academic cheating to digital sexting, the issue remains the same: honesty, respect, and clear boundaries preserve intimacy, no matter how intelligent the program.