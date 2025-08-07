"Food noise" fuels overeating as 9 in 10 Britons eat when not hungry

Nearly nine in ten Britons report feeling tempted to eat despite not being physically hungry, according to new research by digital health company Numan.

Numan’s nationwide survey of 2000 people - conducted in partnership with consumer research platform Attest - also found that 43% of people think about food ‘constantly’ throughout the day. In fact, one in three (30%) find these thoughts to be uncontrollable or report that their relationship with food has a negative impact on them, their life and mental wellbeing. This figure more than doubles amongst those with obesity, where 69% say that their relationship with food negatively impacts their mental wellbeing.

The phenomenon of persistent thoughts and urges around food – sometimes dubbed ‘food noise’ – may be undermining healthy eating habits and contributing to the UK's obesity crisis. Yet just a quarter of Brits (25%) know about this very common experience.

Zoe Griffiths, VP of Behavioural Medicine at Numan, comments: “The idea that managing weight is purely about willpower is outdated. Our findings show that almost everyone experiences ‘food noise’ – those intrusive thoughts about food – which can derail even the best intentions. We need to acknowledge that constant cravings and cues aren’t simply due to a lack of self-control, but are a real phenomenon shaped by our environment, emotions and biology.”

This was backed up by the survey’s findings with a significant breadth of emotional and environmental triggers called out to be among the top reasons why respondents eat when they don’t need to.

Top five emotional triggers of food noise identified:

Boredom (33%) Wanting a little treat or pick-me-up (26%) Stress (24%) Low mood or depression (24%) Lack of sleep (17%)

Top five environmental triggers uncovered:

Availability of fast food (35%) Easy reach placement of sweets and snacks when shopping (24%) Interrupted routines (22%) Office snacks (19%) TV ads (19%)

Emotional wellbeing triggers such as low mood or depression (37% vs. 21%), stress (31% vs. 22%), anxiety (22% vs. 13%), and frustration or anger (14% vs 7%) were revealed to have a significantly greater impact on those who described themselves as being overweight or obese in terms of giving in to food noise.

The new research underscores the importance of raising public awareness about food noise and its impact. By understanding that constant food cravings and unnecessary snacking often have deeper roots, individuals and healthcare providers can better address these challenges. Numan’s team hopes that recognising food noise as a real, common experience is a step toward reducing stigma and encouraging more compassionate, comprehensive obesity care.

Key findings from the survey include:

Widespread temptation: 88% of respondents at least sometimes feel compelled to eat even when they have no physical hunger. In fact, 43% say thoughts of food are on their mind “all the time.”

Numan’s experts warn that this disconnect between perception and reality could hinder effective weight management.

Zoe Griffiths continues: “To tackle issues like food noise, we have to treat obesity as the complex condition it is. That means looking at the whole person – their mindset, habits, hormones, and daily environment – not just telling them to eat less. Too many people still see obesity through the lens of personal failure rather than as a complex condition influenced by genetics, socio-economics, and environmental factors. This perspective not only fuels stigma but discourages people from seeking medical help. At Numan, our clinicians and coaches work together on all these fronts. We provide medical treatments when appropriate, nutritional guidance, and behavioural support to empower people to silence that ‘food noise’ and regain control of their health.”

With UK obesity rates at an all-time high (roughly two-thirds of adults are classified as overweight or living with obesity), Numan is calling for a more holistic, science-backed approach to weight management. Rather than relying on willpower alone, people need support that addresses the full spectrum of influences on their eating – from psychological triggers to physiological hunger signals and environmental factors. The digital health challenger brand has developed a multi-disciplinary weight loss service to meet this need, combining medical expertise, personal coaching and behavioural tools to help patients counter food noise and make sustainable lifestyle changes.