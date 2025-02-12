Four driving mistakes on Valentine's Day that could cost you thousands in fines

While romance may be in the air this Valentine's Day, keeping displays of affection out of the driver's seat could save you from significant fines and penalty points.

As romance fills the air this Friday, drivers are being warned to keep their affections in check when behind the wheel or face hefty penalties.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love may be blind, but traffic laws certainly aren't. As couples across the UK plan their Valentine's Day celebrations, a safety expert is warning that romantic distractions behind the wheel can lead to serious consequences.

Most Popular

"It's wonderful to share the love on Valentine's Day, but keeping your eyes - and mind - on the road is essential for you and your partner's safety," said Bryn Brooker, head of road safety at dash cam company Nextbase. "Even a moment of distraction to sneak a smooch could have serious consequences."

Romantic Distractions at the Wheel - Up to £2,500 fine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Highway Code Rule 148 warns against driving while distracted," Brooker said.

"Whether you're reaching for chocolates, checking a Valentine's text, or getting distracted in some other way, careless driving could result in a fine of up to £2,500 and points on your licence.

Using your phone to contact your date - £200 fine and 6 points

Brooker explains: "Rule 149 strictly prohibits using a hand-held phone while driving. Even if your partner sends the world's most romantic message, or you’re trying to explain why you are late to your date - using your phone will result in an instant £200 fine and six penalty points if caught. It’s also incredibly dangerous."

Blurred Vision of Love - £50 fine and 3 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooker explains that any 'decoration' for Valentine's Day could easily fall foul of the rules.

"Rule 30 states that windscreens and windows must be kept clean and free from obstructions. Heart-shaped decorations or fluffy dice could obstruct the driver’s view and lead to a £50 fine and 3 penalty points."

Date Night Parking - Up to £1,000 fine

"Planning a romantic sunset stop? Rule 240 states you must not stop or park on a footpath, clearway or urban clearway. That secluded spot might seem perfect for romance, but it could cost you up to £1,000 in fines," Brooker said.

He urged drivers to consider a dash cam as a Valentine's Day gift.