Free allergy and Anaphylaxis training for all UK schools

To mark Anaphylaxis Awareness Week, running from 1st to 6th October, leading e-learning provider High Speed Training is offering free Allergy & Anaphylaxis training to all UK education staff for the remainder of 2024.

The online course, developed in collaboration with top industry experts, delivers essential information on identifying common allergens and recognizing the signs of allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis. It also equips staff to respond effectively in emergencies, teaching how to administer adrenaline auto-injectors and follow proper allergy procedures.

Learners will also understand the impacts that allergies can have on pupils, covering allergy bullying and the effects allergies can have on mental health.

A recent report created by The Benedict Blythe Foundation found that 1-2 children in every average-sized classroom will have a food allergy, and that almost 1 in 5 (18%) of allergic reactions to food happen in schools.

Children eating a school dinner

The free course was created with Natalie Hopkins, Allergy Trainer & Founder of The Allergy Badge. A parent to a child with life-threatening allergies herself, Natalie is a dedicated allergy and anaphylaxis trainer and is accredited in anaphylaxis by the Royal College of Nursing.

Expert advice was also provided by Dr José Costa MD FRCPCH, a Paediatric Allergy Consultant with over 16 years of experience. Dr Costa holds a postgraduate certificate in Paediatric Allergy from Imperial College London and is a fellow of the Royal College Of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of the British Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Natalie Hopkins, Founder of the Allergy Badge, said: “It's brilliant to have this course accessible to all members of education staff to allow for a schoolwide approach to allergy care. It could be just one key piece of information that you learn that could potentially save a child's life or make sure that they don't have a reaction.

“When I sent my daughter to school for the first time, it was the most anxious time as a parent, it filled me with dread handing her over to someone else who was having to keep her safe. If we can give staff all of this knowledge, all of the information that I wish the teachers had had when I handed my children over to school, we will have done our job correctly when it comes to training.

A child left out at school lunchtime

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training, said "This Anaphylaxis Awareness Week, it's crucial to raise awareness of the dangers of allergic reactions in educational settings. Over the last few years, there have been far too many stories where people were seriously affected or tragically lost their lives due to allergic and anaphylactic reactions, and research has shown that this sadly does often happen in schools. Correct training and knowledge is crucial to minimise these risks.

“High Speed Training have created an expert-led course that will equip school staff with the knowledge and confidence to create safe and prosperous environments for all of the children and young people at their establishments, and empower those with allergies to get the most that they can out of their education.

“Teachers and educators are on the frontline when it comes to managing student health, and we know how challenging this can be, from both a workload and a budgetary perspective. By offering this course free of charge, we want to ensure that as many people as possible have access to this vital knowledge.”

The course, which is assured by City & Guilds and accredited by CPD, can be taken for free by all UK education staff, and can be accessed here.

Alongside the free Allergy course, High Speed Training have created a free Safeguarding INSET pack, including advice on how to identify and report potential abuse and tips to create an effective safeguarding culture. The free pack, which has been shortlisted for a Teach Award and is fully customisable to suit all schools and age groups, can be downloaded here.

A registered B-Corp, High Speed Training has also donated over 75,000 breakfasts to schoolchildren across the UK in partnership with Magic Breakfast, a charity that provides free breakfasts to children at their schools.