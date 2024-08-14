Free popcorn for students collecting their A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Showcase Cinemas are celebrating A-level results by offering students a free popcorn tomorrow. Students can simply present their results and enjoy a delicious treat on the house.

Whether you’re heading off to university, having a gap year or taking to full time work, enjoy a sweet (or salty) treat on Showcase Cinemas this results day.

To claim the fantastic offer, customers will simply need to have a ticket for a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on 15th August and show proof they have received their A-Level results that day.

On the day, with popcorn in hand, there are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results.

Students can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “A-level results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat!

“There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, wherever it’s superhero action with Deadpool & Wolverine or romance with It Ends With Us, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”

For further information, and to book tickets, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/24711-free-popcorn-on-exams-results-day/