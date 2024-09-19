From pup to pro: 5 essential tips for every new dog owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With approximately 13.5 million dogs as pets in the UK, it is no wonder that Brits are flocking to the internet to check what they need to buy as first-time owners.

Search data shows that an average of 1000 Brits every month search for new puppy checklists so Norfolk-based brand TopDog, which sells dog harnesses and collars, sought expert guidance with Danielle Taylor, founder and director of Doggy Adventures, pet care services, to curate the ultimate guide for new dog owners.

Creating a safe space

A dog’s first night in their new home can face many challenges, from being left alone to accidents during the night, so ensuring they have the right set-up is essential.

Dog walking essentials

Danielle advises the following: “Create a safe space for your puppy (or any dog) to go to rest and relax throughout the day and at night (most people opt for a crate), and work on building a positive association with that area. When bringing a puppy home, place an item in their bed that smells of their previous place for added reassurance.”

Product essentials include:

Dog crate or bed

Old towels

Enzymatic cleaner (for accidents during the night)

Getting walk-ready

Getting exercise and learning socialisation skills are paramount for puppies or rescue dogs, so walking is essential.

As you get to know your new dog, you will come to learn what the best walking equipment is for them, but some essentials include:

Harnesses or collars (such as slip or head)

Leads (such as retractable or chain)

Attachable identification tag - this is a legal requirement

Danielle recommends using a harness for ultimate support when walking your dog: “Once your dog is fully grown, invest in a good quality harness that fits well and has a front and back loop for attaching a lead (especially for larger/strong breeds). I love using double-ended leads (clips on both ends) as these provide more control and come with options in lead length and can help with loose lead walking.”

At TopDog, the harnesses are adjustable to ensure maximum comfort as your pup grows, and are also reversible if you fancy a change of design that day. It can sometimes be difficult to get your dog to wear a full-body harness, so take your time and read up on some advice to help.

It is also important to note that you cannot walk a new puppy outside straight away as it first needs to have two sets of vaccinations and be microchipped, and you must wait at least one week after the second jab before venturing outdoors.

Making sure they are clean and tidy

Have you ever seen a perfectly clean pup all the time? No, we haven’t either! Washing and grooming your dog might seem to be a daunting task, but it is essential in ensuring your dog’s coat stays shiny and their teeth remain healthy.

It is best to introduce teeth brushing and grooming early on to get your dog used to both experiences. Danielle says: “Preventing matting is crucial, so regular grooming is needed. Introduce your puppy early on to the handling involved and the equipment used to prevent any phobias forming - grooming salons offer puppy grooms which is a great way to get started.

“For anxious dogs, seek an experienced groomer who will be able to work with your dog for the most stress-free experience possible.”

Grooming essentials include:

Toothbrushes

Dog-friendly toothpaste

Natural chews such as rabbit ears and chicken feet

Metal tooth comb

Dog brush (as recommended by groomer)

PH balanced dog shampoo

Dog drying robe

Keeping them entertained

Mental stimulation, enrichment and independence are all things dog owners need to encourage their dogs to be practising for their development and training.

Danielle notes that “mental wellbeing is just as important as physical” and recommends the following toys:

Tug toys

Snufflemats

Lickimats

Puzzle feeders

Treatballs

Rubber balls

Chew toys

A top tip from Danielle is also to avoid tennis balls, they wear down dogs’ teeth rapidly so it’s best to switch to a rubber version.

Ensuring they are well-fed

A well-fed dog is a happy dog, especially when it is getting the right amount of nutrients and tasty treats. Not only is it important to get the right food, but the right bowl will also help.

There are different options available when it comes to picking your dog’s food bowl, here are some recommendations from Danielle:

Heavy-based water bowl - this prevents dogs from tipping them over and creating a lot of mess, which is especially handy for new puppies who are still learning

Slow feeder bowls - these are great a slowing down dogs who eat fast, preventing bloating

Head to TopDog’s ultimate buying guide for new dog owners for extra information on each of the steps above, and more must-haves.