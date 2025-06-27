Glastonbury Sleep Hacks: 7 Expert Tips to Stay Energised at the festival according to Samsung’s Wellness Boss

Samsung’s Wellness Boss offers up a host of tips and hacks to help festival goers and reveals how to make it through Glastonbury without running on empty.

With Glastonbury kicking off today, a new kind of festival trend is taking hold – one where partying hard doesn’t mean sacrificing your sleep and health in the process. Forget "sleep when you're dead" – festival goers are swapping burnout for balance. Whether you're chasing headliners or sunrise raves, Samsung’s Annika Bizon, VP of Product and Marketing for Mobile Experience (MX) offers up a host of tips and hacks to help festival goers and reveals how to make it through Glastonbury without running on empty.

1. Tech That Tracks Your Sleep and Body Heat

Annika says: “Don’t forget to pack your smartwatch, we’d recommend our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. These can help you to:

Monitor sleep quality, stages and duration.

Track body temperature trends so you know how heat is affecting your rest.

Provide personalised insights to tweak your bedtime routine, especially whilst sleeping in a tent.

“Some of our models will even nudge you with reminders to hydrate or wind down, which could be essential for long days at a festival.”

2. Start the Day by Checking Your Energy Score

If you’re tracking your sleep and recovery, don’t ignore that morning data.

“Each morning at the festival should start with festival goers checking their Energy Score, which gives valuable insights on how well rested and how energy levels are looking for the day – these are based on sleep quality, heart rate and physical activity,”

Let it guide your decisions – whether that’s skipping a sunrise yoga session or dialling it down for a recovery day.

3. Adjust Your Plans Based on Sleep Insights

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to Glasto pacing.

“If I wake up and my Energy Score is looking low, it’s a reminder to adjust my day and be kinder to myself to allow for better recovery,” Annika says. “It helps me decide whether to go for my pre-planned run, or if I need to rest and have more breaks throughout the day, don’t head to the stages too early and plan some down time in between artists sets.”

Listen to your body – and your tech – to avoid crashing halfway through the weekend.

4. Embrace the Sleep Revolution – Even at Festivals

It’s official: sleep is no longer uncool.

“We’re witnessing a cultural reset on sleep – and this includes at festivals too where you need to maintain your energy levels across a few days of partying, drinking, eating and pushing your body to the extreme,” says Annika. “So don’t feel guilty about ducking out early or sneaking a power nap. Prioritising sleep is the new partying smarter.”

5. Ditch the Gimmicks – Focus on Genuine Sleep Tech

Skip the fads, don’t worry if you don’t bring ear plugs or your eyemask.

“Optimising your sleep is not about gimmicks or expensive eye masks,” says Annika. “People want genuine products and technology that will coach them into better habits.”

Look for wearables that offer actionable insights – not just flashy stats. You can then use these insights to plan around your schedule for the day.

“The problem is people have been blindly relying on the amount of sleep as the only metric for what constitutes a good night’s sleep,” says Annika. “We need better insights – and technology can deliver that.”

Use this tech to set a wind-down alarm (e.g. 1 hour before bed), this could stop festival goers from getting too carried away - at least, some of the time! Share your schedule via your smart device with friends and agree on a "home time" window most nights, to keep sleep semi-regular.

6. Use Wearables to Understand Your Sleep Needs

Gone are the days of guessing how much rest you got.

“Never before in the history of mankind have we had so much intelligence through technology to understand our sleep quality day-to-day,” she explains. “Everyone deserves to be an expert on what a good night’s sleep really means for their body.”

Data helps you sleep better – and ultimately enjoy the festival more.

7. Build Better Habits That Stick – Even After Glastonbury

Let this weekend kickstart longer-term changes.

“The new features in our latest wearable devices help people improve daily routines, reduce stress and have better active recovery,” she says. “They drive immediate benefits to help you build long-lasting healthy routines.”

Use what you learn at Glastonbury to keep good habits going well beyond the Pyramid Stage.

Sleep isn’t the enemy of fun – it’s your secret weapon for making it through the weekend without burning out. As Annika puts it:

“Sleep is one of the most important factors for our health. It’s terrifying that successive generations have neglected it for so long.”

This year, forget about packing your wellies, just don’t forget to pack your sleep strategy too.