Gogglebox star and TikTok influencer has video banned after breaking vaping ad rules

An ex-Gogglebox armchair critic has been found to have broken advertising rules for promoting vapes on TikTok while under legal age to do so

A former Gogglebox star and TikTok influencer has been found by investigators to have broken advertising rules by promoting vapes on social media while under the legal age to do so. George Baggs, 19, posted a video on his TikTok account promoting the e-cigs, with the legal age to promote vapes being 25.

It is currently not legal to promote nicotine e-cigarettes in newspapers, magazines and online, unless the product is licenced as medicines. Mr Baggs was found to have broken advertising standards by promoting the products by watchdog Advertising Standards Authority, and has now received a ban from posting a clip holding a vape again, as well as a warning not to use under 25s to advertise e-cigarettes.

In the video, posted on June 23 last year, the Channel 4 star walking towards the camera holding up a HQD WAVE disposable e-cigarette in its packaging. An on-screen text is seen saying: “Matching my outfit with my new HQD [email protected]”.

Baggs then continues the clip by getting dressed while smoking the vape. Under the video, which has now been taken down and banned from the social media site, the caption reads: ““Always get asked to do these sorta vids so here ya go :) #HQDVIP #uk #trending.”

ASA found the clip broke the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising, Sales Promotion and Direct Marketing, and the watchdog found the influencer and vape brand HQD Tech broke the advertising code by promoting the nicotine products on TikTok. They also ruled Mr Baggs featured someone with a vape under 25, as he is just 19.

In its ruling, the ASA said: “We told HQD Tech Ltd t/a HQD Tech UK and George Baggs that marketing communications with the direct or indirect effect of promoting nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and their components which were not licensed as medicines should not be made from a public TikTok account.

“We also told HDQ Tech that if advertising in media permitted, they must not show people who are, or seem to be, under 25 years of age, using e-cigarettes or playing a significant role.”

