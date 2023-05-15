For the curious.
Greggs to open two more cafes inside Primark stores next month - where and full list of existing Primark cafes

Greggs is set to open another two cafes inside Primark stores next month, with four already open.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
19 minutes ago

Greggs and Primark started collaborating together last year, initially opening two cafes inside Primark Birmingham and Oxford Street East. The partnership also includes a range of Greggs clothes and merchandise sold at Primark. 

The two high street giants are combining again to open another two cafes inside Primark stores. The new stores will be in Liverpool and Leeds with exact opening dates to be revealed soon. 

Individually Greggs has over 2,000 locations nationwide, while Primark has 191 stores. Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our partnership with Greggs to date – ranging from three sell-out collections to now four brilliant cafes, we’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite customers.

    "We’re excited to be extending our partnership to new locations including Bristol so more customers can visit two of the best brands on the British high street in one go.”

    Full list of Greggs bakeries inside Primark shops:

    • Oxford Street, London

    • Birmingham

    • Newcastle

    • Bristol

    • Liverpool (opening June 2023) 

    • Leeds (opening June 2023)

