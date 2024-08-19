Here's how to throw a truly chic 'Emily in Paris' watch party

Hosting experts have shared their top tips for hosting a Paris-themed brunch to celebrate the popular Netflix series returning for a fourth season.

The highly anticipated season 4 has landed on Netflix and many fans will be getting together to watch the series together or throw French-themed brunches. Party experts at Haute Hampers have shared the key details for nailing an ‘Emily in Paris’ dinner or faire la fete. Maryam Ghani of Haute Hampers said: “Viewing parties are a fairly new phenomenon, many people did it for exciting episodes of Game of Thrones and more recently for Bridgerton. “It’s a fun way to bring your favourite show to life and enjoy it with friends and family. You don’t need to break the bank to make your party fit the theme. “With some creativity, contributions from guests and some DIY , you can definitely party like a true Parisian at home.” Set the scene ‘Emily in Paris’ shows the best of the French capital, but you don’t need to take your friends to the bougiest restaurant on the River Seine to capture the city's essence. Maryam said: “Take inspo from Emily’s birthday dinner party in the street outside her flat. A few string lights, mismatched candles and some fresh flowers is a great starting point. “To really hone in on the theme, add some little French flags or ribbons in the tricolore flag’s colours. You might already have things lying around your house that you can repurpose.”

Food and drink “Champagne or a kir royale in sleek flutes is a must in homage to Emily’s client Champere. The beauty of kir royal is that non-drinkers could have cordial in a flute and still feel part of the fun,” Maryam said. “You could serve up some French cheeses and other delicacies such as charcuterie, pastries and macarons. “Or to add some extra fun, ask all your guests to ‘bring a board,’ this is a fun activity which has been trending on TikTok and makes your friends feel more involved and you can take it in turns presenting your creations to each other. Haute Hampers have cheese and wine hampers, fruit baskets and cocktail sets to make hosting a little bit easier. Dress code Everyone loves a bit of fancy dress. For an ‘Emily in Paris’ viewing party, there are a few options. “Have everyone dress like their favourite character from the show, or DIY one of Emily’s craziest outfits. Or you could keep it simple and have a French theme and let everyone have their own take on it,” Maryam advised. Games and viewing rules A viewing party isn’t just about watching the show, so having some games prepped would be a good way to get friends to relax and have fun. Maryam said: “Have a little ‘Emily in Paris’ trivia before you watch the show, this can be a great way to recap on past seasons, too. Establish some rules so not everyone is talking when guests want to enjoy the episode. Consider having set intermissions for toilet breaks, refreshment top ups and discussions, too. “A bingo game would also be fun, guests have to pay attention to details in the episode. One point for whenever Emily misunderstands French or another Sylvie rolls her eyes,” Maryam suggested.