High levels of biological matter found to be lurking in kitchens

Annual Christmas festivities and kitchen gatherings could bring hands in contact with potentially high levels of microbial contamination (germs).

Real-world swabbing data, from Initial Washroom Hygiene, found that the common kitchen gadgets and appliances needed to prepare our festive food could exceed what our hygiene experts consider to be within the normal range of biological contamination by up to 70%.

Swab tests were conducted using ATP swabs and an ATP bioluminescence reader to detect levels of biological life not visible to the human eye, on common household kitchen appliances such as kettles, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves and waste bins which are regularly touched, potentially by multiple people. The data sets, taken over the last five years, found significantly elevated levels on some items.

The study revealed that nearly two thirds (65%) of the kitchen appliances tested had readings over 500 units, indicating a high level of contamination. With some readings displaying readings of over 3,000 units, Brits may want to take extra hygiene precautions when preparing their kitchens ahead of the Christmas season.

Of all household appliances, refrigerator door handles recorded the highest surface readings, with one just under 3,500 units. Given the extravagance of Christmas hospitality where refrigerators tend to be filled to the brim with turkeys, pigs in blankets and canapés, ‘tis the season to be extra mindful about wiping down common touchpoints with an antibacterial spray.

Serving up a cup of hot chocolate this Christmas may also prove to be a cause for bacterial concern, with almost six in ten (56%) indicating a high level of contamination.

Dishwashers also gained a place on the bacterial podium, with mean ATP readings double what we would consider the ‘normal’ range of biological contamination. The worst case saw a reading of over five times this level.

Jamie Woodhall, UK Technical & Innovations Manager at Initial Washroom Hygiene, comments: “As households across the country prepare to welcome family and friends into their homes for festive gatherings, the potential for cross contamination increases. With 80% of common infections being spread by hands, practising good hand hygiene is key to mitigating risks, and washing hands before eating, preparing or cooking food.”

To safely prepare your kitchen for social gatherings over the holiday season, the experts at Initial Washroom Hygiene recommend deep cleaning paying extra attention to easily forgotten and hard-to-reach areas, such as under and on top of appliances. Regularly using antibacterial wipes or sprays on kitchen work surfaces and key touchpoints is also advisable.