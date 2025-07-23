Historic county flags day: A celebration of identity and heritage

Flags of our Historic Counties, resplendent in Parliament Square

Today marks the annual celebration of Historic County Flags Day, a vibrant tribute to the rich heritage and enduring identity of Britain’s historic counties. Supported by the Campaign for Historic Counties, the day aims to unite communities and foster pride in our shared cultural legacy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a remarkable display of unity and tradition, every official county flag is flying proudly in Parliament Square in the heart of London. This colourful spectacle serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of our historic counties, each represented by its distinctive banner waving high for all to see.

The event highlights three key messages:

• Celebrating Heritage: The historic counties are the bedrock of Britain’s local identity and history, reflected in their unique flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Community Spirit: County Flags Day encourages people from all walks of life to take pride in their county, celebrate local traditions, and promote a sense of belonging.

• National Recognition: The ceremonial raising of every official county flag in Parliament Square underscores the growing movement to recognise and honour our counties as enduring and meaningful geographical entities.

Joshua Malone, spokesperson for the Campaign for Historic Counties, said:

“Historic County Flags Day is a wonderful occasion that brings together people from across England, Scotland and Wales, to celebrate the places they call home. The sight of every official county flag flying in Parliament Square is a testament to the strength and diversity of our shared heritage. These flags are more than symbols - they are a living link to our past, and an inspiration for future generations to cherish and uphold their county identities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign for Historic Counties invites everyone to take part in the celebration, whether by flying their county flag, sharing photos and memories on social media, or simply learning more about the fascinating stories behind each county’s emblem.

Within Parliament itself, Andrew Rosindell MP has tabled an Early Day Motion (1740) in celebration of Historic County Flags Day 2025.

Further Information:

• Campaign for Historic Counties

• Website: RealCounties.com and socials: @RealCounties

Let us all join together on this special day to honour our historic counties - the heart and soul of our nation.