Hold my beer ... and my cow? Five bizarre boozy UK laws that will shock your

Alcohol free beer brand, MashGang, has revealed unusual laws from past and present around alcohol consumption, some of which you could still be guilty of today!

Think you know all the rules about what you can and can’t do after a drink? While we all know the usual no-no’s (like driving, using heavy machinery, or trying to perform surgery!), the UK has had a few sneaky laws which may just surprise you outside of the obvious. Here, alcohol-free beer brand Mash Gang, has revealed five quirky, surprising laws, of past and present, surrounding alcohol consumption.

Take a Cow on a Walk

Did you know it's illegal to take a cow for a walk while under the influence of alcohol? This unusual law dates back to the Licensing Act of 1872, which made it an offence to be in charge of cattle whilst intoxicated. Although this was a much bigger deal back in the day when cattle were taken through towns by farmers, this quirky law still technically exists. So, if you’re planning on taking a cow for a stroll, you’re best grabbing a can of Mash Gang to quench your thirst.

2. Be Drunk in a Pub

It might seem surprising, but it’s actually illegal to be drunk in a pub! Yes, you read that right – even though pubs are where we go to drink. This law was put into place in the 1872 Licensing Act, which was designed to maintain order and ensure that establishments where alcohol is served remain safe. So, while it’s all about good vibes and good times, make sure you’re not too merry or they might just cut you off.

3. Drinking a Pint in Your Own Home

Believe it or not, there once was a time when supping down a cold pint at home was actually illegal! Back in 1680, it was illegal for Brits to drink in the privacy of their own homes without a license as part of the ‘Excise Act’. Why? Because the government wanted to make some extra cash and decided to tax the alcohol that consumers were drinking privately. Obviously, this law was eventually scrapped but it’s a reminder of just how heavily regulated alcohol once was.

4. A Sunday Session

Partial to a Sunday pint? It might come as a surprise to find out that it’s not always been allowed. In 1886, the ‘Sunday Closing Act’ prevented all pubs in the UK from selling beer on a Sunday. The idea behind this was to promote a more restful, family-friendly Sunday and cut down on the social issues caused by overly indulging in alcohol. But, by 1994, that law was tossed out which was welcomed by many who saw the restriction as old and outdated.

5. Getting a round in

During World War 1, the UK government understandably became more strict about booze. In 1914, the Defence of Realm Act (DORA) limited pub hours to just 12pm-3pm and 6:30pm-9:30pm with an aim to reduce excessive drinking. But that wasn’t all, drinks also had to be watered down, and we waved goodbye to buying in rounds. However, this was all done to focus on what was really important – the war!

“It’s wild to see some of the weird and wonderful laws that have been and gone over the years when it comes to alcohol - especially things that are so engrained in our culture like getting a round in or a session in the pub” said Mike Baggs, one of the founders of Mash Gang. “Drinking habits are ever evolving and we’re seeing a huge cultural shift in the UK towards more people drinking in moderation. We’re all for enjoying a good beer at Mash Gang, whether it has alcohol in or not, but luckily ours are only 0.5% abv - so if you fancy taking your cow for a stroll, you can grab a can without landing yourself in hot water with the law.”

