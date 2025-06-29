Holiday homes near tennis courts: Vale do Lobo serves an ace

Vale do Lobo Tennis Academy

The Wimbledon Championships, due to commence for 2025 on 30th June, serve not only as a highlight in the tennis calendar but as inspiration for amateur players to take to the courts, with many seeking holidays, and holiday homes, with on-site tennis facilities to enjoy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the sun-kissed Algarve, the legendary Vale do Lobo resort boasts one of the largest and most impressive tennis facilities in Portugal. The Vale do Lobo Tennis Academy is home to eight hard courts (four of them floodlit) and four floodlit artificial clay courts, as well as eight floodlit padel courts (two of them brand-new this summer), a heated swimming pool, fitness suite, pro shop and the popular Smash Sports Bar and Smash Restaurant.

Like many elements of Vale do Lobo, the Tennis Academy has seen significant investment since Kronos Homes took over the ownership and management of the resort two years ago. In that time, the Tennis Academy’s swimming pool and fitness suite have been refurbished and enhanced, new padel courts have opened and two of the tennis courts have been resurfaced with high-performance flooring identical to that used in major international tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balancing health, enjoyment and sporting excellence, the Vale do Lobo Tennis Academy offers a year-round programme of individual and group coaching, tournaments, social match days and free weekly level assessments. This summer, it will also be once more hosting a hugely popular intimate concert series, with live music during the warm summer evenings in its tranquil, nature-inspired setting.

Another enhancement that Kronos Homes has added is the welcoming Smash Restaurant and Sports Bar. The restaurant opened in 2024, followed by the sports bar earlier this year. Both provide delicious dishes in a relaxed setting, with plenty of room to enjoy a refreshing cocktail in the charming poolside area or settle in for an evening of family-friendly dining, enjoying artisanal pizza and pasta dishes, juicy burgers and other irresistible favourites.

The Tennis Academy is open to members, visitors and Vale do Lobo’s property owners, with players of all abilities welcome. Those seeking a luxurious home close to the impressive facility have plenty of choice. A luxurious three-bedroom duplex with a southeast-facing terrace and private plunge pool, close to the Tennis Academy, is currently available for €1.49M.

The resort’s newest property offering – The Residences Vale do Lobo – is also well-located for access to the Tennis Academy, occupying a prime position in the verdant Vale Real (“Royal Valley”) area of the resort. The first new homes to be built by Vale do Lobo in two decades, the properties blend the best of contemporary design with traditional Algarve elegance. The limited collection of 44 homes, now under construction, includes apartments, linked villas and townhouses, with a selection of pools and surrounded by nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alda Filipe, Regional Director and Partner at Kronos Homes said: “Tennis has long been a core part of Vale do Lobo’s incredible lifestyle offering. We are delighted to now present a selection of brand-new homes that are ideally positioned for enjoying the resort’s outstanding tennis facilities, providing future generations with the opportunity to build cherished memories here at Vale do Lobo.”

For more information, email [email protected], call (+ 351) 289 353 101 or visit https://www.valedolobo.com.