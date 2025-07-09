How Long Does Forehead Botox Last? Expert Insights from Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin

Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin

Forehead botox is one of the most popular aesthetic treatments, but if you’re considering it for the first time, you probably have questions. How long do results last? Will it freeze your face? Can you stop wrinkles from getting worse? The right botox treatment can do far more than just smooth out lines - it can help you look fresher while keeping your natural expressions intact.

Dr Janice Brown, founder of and specialised medical injector at Dr Janice Brown Aesthetics & Skin, has been administering botox in Belfast for over a decade. She knows exactly what makes forehead botox look good – and why some treatments fall flat.

“Good botox shouldn’t leave you looking expressionless. The key is precision. We’re not aiming to erase all movement – just to relax the muscles enough so that lines don’t settle deeper. When done right, forehead botox smooths out existing wrinkles and prevents new ones from forming, while still allowing natural movement. My patients love how refreshed they look without anyone being able to tell they’ve had work done. That’s always the goal – results that are subtle, elegant, and tailored to each face.”

How long does forehead botox last?

Forehead botox typically starts working within 1-2 days, with full results visible around the 7-10 day mark. For most people, the smoothing effects last between 3-4 months, though this varies depending on factors like metabolism, lifestyle, and muscle strength. Regular treatments can help maintain the effect and prevent deeper lines from forming over time.

What affects how long botox lasts?

Metabolism - People with faster metabolisms may break down botox more quickly, meaning they need top-ups sooner.

- People with faster metabolisms may break down botox more quickly, meaning they need top-ups sooner. Muscle strength - Stronger forehead muscles may require a higher dose or more frequent treatments.

- Stronger forehead muscles may require a higher dose or more frequent treatments. Lifestyle factors - Frequent exercise, high stress levels, and sun exposure can impact botox longevity.

- Frequent exercise, high stress levels, and sun exposure can impact botox longevity. Treatment consistency - Regular botox treatments can help “train” muscles to stay relaxed for longer, extending results over time.

What to expect from forehead botox

A typical forehead botox treatment is quick, precise, and involves minimal discomfort. The procedure takes around 10-15 minutes, with tiny injections placed strategically across the forehead. Most people experience only mild redness or small bumps at the injection sites, which fade within hours. There’s no downtime, meaning you can get on with your day immediately.

Results appear gradually, softening wrinkles and preventing excessive movement that leads to deep-set lines. When administered correctly, forehead botox enhances your natural look rather than altering it. The goal is always a refreshed, well-rested appearance – not a frozen forehead.

Keeping your forehead smooth long-term

For those who want to keep forehead wrinkles at bay, Janice recommends scheduling treatments every 4 months. This ensures results stay consistent and prevents expression lines from reappearing. Over time, consistent treatments can even extend how long botox lasts, as the muscles learn to relax more easily.

Considering forehead botox? A consultation with an experienced injector is key to achieving natural, flattering results. Dr Janice Brown offers personalised treatments at her clinic, helping patients achieve a smoother, fresher look with expertly placed botox.