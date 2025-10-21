The latest 15 actors and singers awarded knighthoods for their services to Drama or Music

Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman became a knight after Prince William bestowed the honour upon him on behalf of his father in a ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this month. Though knighthoods are awarded twice a year, a new report found that only 25 actors and 17 singers were knighted since 1990 for services to drama or music.

Researchers at QR Code Generator scanned 71 issues of The Gazette, published between 1990 and 2025, and identified all the actors and singers who received a Knight Bachelor honour for services to drama and music. They note that damehoods are awarded under several other categories of dignity, which is why no females are featured in this edition of the report.

SirGary Oldman is the first actor to ever receive a Knight Bachelor from King Charles III. The honour was bestowed upon him for services to drama on the occasion of the King’s birthday, officially marked in June each year for every ruling royal. The knighthood ceremony took place a few months later, on October 1, where Prince William, heir to the throne, carried out his father’s duties.

Before Sir Gary, the last actor to receive a knighthood for services to drama, as well as charity, was Sir Jonathan Pryce. Notably, Sir Stephen Fry was also knighted this year, though unrelated to his role as an actor. Instead, his appointment was in recognition of his services to the environment, charity work and mental health awareness.

Princess Anne stood in for Queen Elizabeth II for Sir Jonathan’s official ceremony in 2021. A year later, the Welsh actor portrayed Prince Philip in the fifth season of Netflix’s hit series The Crown. It was the last knighthood Queen Elizabeth awarded to any actor.

Sir Brian May, the lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the iconic rock band Queen, was the very first musician who doubles as a singer to ever receive a knighthood since King Charles III ascended to the throne. Besides his huge success on stage, Sir Brian is also an animal welfare advocate, which is one of the reasons for his knighthood on the eve of 2023.

Sir Roger Daltrey is the second singer to ever receive a Knight Bachelor honour from King Charles III. The Who frontman is also a patron of Teenage Cancer Trust and his award extends beyond his services to music. Two decades before receiving his knighthood this year, Sir Roger was also appointed a Commander of the British Empire.

“25 actors and 17 singers were knighted since 1990,” notes Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator . “It may not come with any financial benefits, but, as performers, there is no greater reward than being recognised for both your talent and the way you are able to use your name for the greater good of your community and nation.”

Knight Bachelor is a British honour appointed twice annually: for New Year’s and the sovereign’s birthday. It dates back to 1908 and only men can receive it, while women are awarded damehoods typically through the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. After the knighthood ceremony, conferred with the touch of a sword, the recipient can use the title “Sir” before their forename.

Here is the full list of all the actors and singers awarded Knight Bachelor honours since 1990:

2025, King's Birthday: Gary Leonard Oldman, Actor. For services to Drama

2025, King's Birthday: Roger Harry Daltrey, C.B.E., Patron, Teenage Cancer Trust. For services to Charity and to Music

2023, New Year's: Dr. Brian Harold May, C.B.E., Musician, Songwriter and Animal Welfare Advocate

2021, Queen's Birthday: Jonathan Pryce, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama and to Charity

2020, Queen's Birthday: David Courtney Suchet, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama and to Charity

2019, Queen's Birthday: Simon Russell Beale, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2018, Queen's Birthday: Simon John Keenlyside, C.B.E., Baritone. For services to Music

2018, New Year's: Barry Alan Crompton Gibb, C.B.E., Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer. For services to Music and Charity

2018, New Year's: Richard Starkey, M.B.E., Musician. For services to Music

2017, New Year's: David Mark Rylance Waters (David Mark Rylance), Actor. For services to Theatre

2017, New Year's: Bryn Terfel Jones, C.B.E., Opera Singer. For services to Music

2017, New Year's: Raymond Douglas Davies, Musician. For services to the Arts

2016, Queen's Birthday: Roderick David Stewart, C.B.E., Singer/Songwriter. For services to Music and Charity

2015, Queen's Birthday: Lenworth George Henry, C.B.E., Actor and Comedian. For services to Drama and Charity

2015, Queen's Birthday: George Ivan Morrison, O.B.E. For services to the Music Industry and to Tourism in Northern Ireland

2015, New Year's: John Vincent Hurt, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2014, Queen's Birthday: Daniel Michael Blake Day-Lewis, Actor. For services to Drama

2010, New Year's: Dr. Ralph Kohn, F.R.S. For services to Science, Music and to Charity

2010, New Year's: Patrick Stewart, O.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2009, Queen's Birthday: Christopher Frank Carandini Lee, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama and to Charity

2006, New Year's: Thomas Jones Woodward (Tom Jones), O.B.E., Singer. For services to Music

2006, New Year's: John Dankworth, C.B.E., Jazz Musician. For services to Music

2005, Queen's Birthday: David Jason, O.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2005, Queen's Birthday: John Rowland Tomlinson, C.B.E., Opera Singer. For services to Music

2004, Queen's Birthday: Willard Wentworth White, C.B.E., Singer. For services to Music

2003, New Year's: Alan Arthur Bates, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2002, Queen's Birthday: Michael Philip Jagger (Mick Jagger), Singer and Songwriter. For services to Popular Music

2002, New Year's: Ben Kingsley, Actor. For services to Drama

2001, New Year's: Thomas Daniel Courtenay, Actor. For services to Drama

2000, Queen's Birthday: Michael Caine, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

2000, New Year's: Sean Thomas Connery, Actor. For services to Film Drama

1998, Queen's Birthday: Ian Holm (Ian Holm Cuthbert), C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

1998, New Year's: Elton Hercules John, C.B.E., Musician and Composer. For services to Music and for charitable services

1998, New Year's: Michael John Gambon, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

1997, Queen's Birthday: Donald Alfred Sinden, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

1997, New Year's: James Paul McCartney, M.B E, Musician. For services to Music

1995, New Year's: Robert Graham Stephens, Actor. For services to Drama

1994, New Year's: Derek George Jacobi, C.B.E., Actor. For services to Drama

1993, New Year's: Anthony Philip Hopkins, C.B.E., Actor

1992, New Year's: Dirk Bogarde, Dirk Niven van den Bogaerde, Actor

1991, New Year's: Ian Murray McKellen, C.B.E., Actor

1990, Queen's Birthday: Peter Alexander Ustinov, C.B.E., Actor, Dramatist and Film Director