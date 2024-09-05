How red light therapy and cryotherapy can help improve your sleep

In a world where switching off for the day and sleeping soundly at night has become a near impossible task for most, it’s no wonder consumers are looking to new techniques to help relax their over-stimulated minds – including red light therapy and cryotherapy.

Experts at The Tanning Shop are beginning to note a growing number of customers using both red light therapy and cryotherapy to aid their sleep patterns.

RLT, which involves exposing the body to low levels of red or near-infrared light, has been proven to help the release sleep improving qualities. Here are some sleep-related benefits associated with red light therapy:

Melatonin Production – RLT helps stimulate the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep-wake cycles. Higher melatonin levels can lead to better sleep onset and improved overall sleep quality. This, in turn, can help reduce sleep disorders, including insomnia, by enhancing melatonin production and reducing the time it takes to fall asleep.

Circadian Rhythm Regulation – exposure to red light, especially in the evening, can help reinforce the natural circadian rhythm, promoting sleepiness at the right time.

Mood and Stress Reduction – the calming effects ofRLT has been proven to help reduce anxiety and stress. This is due to RLT’s ability to influence serotonin production. Lower stress and anxiety levels can significantly contribute to better sleep. By improving mood and reducing symptoms of depression, RLT can help address sleep disturbances that are often associated with mood disorders.

Muscle Relaxation and Pain Relief – RLT can promote muscle relaxation and reduce pain, making it easier for individuals to relax before bedtime. For those who experience pain-related sleep disturbances, RLT can be beneficial by reducing discomfort and enabling a more restful sleep.

Improved Energy and Recovery – RLT can accelerate tissue repair and reduce inflammation, helping the body recover from physical exertion more quickly. This can lead to better overall sleep quality as the body is less stressed. By promoting better recovery, RLT can improve the efficiency of sleep, allowing you to spend more time in restorative sleep phases like deep sleep.

Cryotherapy, which involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures for short periods of time, is often promoted for various health benefits - including potential improvements in sleep.

Here are some of the reasons why cryotherapy can benefit sleep:

Reduction in Stress and Anxiety – Research shows that cold therapy can lead to a 250% increase in dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter and hormone that plays a key role in mood. Cold therapy can also increase endorphins – a key hormone for happiness. Lower stress levels can contribute to better sleep quality and help in falling asleep faster.

Decrease in Inflammation – cryotherapy is known for its anti-inflammatory effects, which can alleviate pain and discomfort in the body. Reduced inflammation and pain can help improve sleep, particularly for those who struggle with sleep due to chronic pain conditions.

Regulation of Circadian Rhythms – exposure to cold temperatures can also help regulate the body’s circadian rhythms. Regular cryotherapy sessions might help reset or normalize these rhythms, promoting more consistent and restful sleep.

Enhanced Muscle Recovery – for athletes or individuals with physically demanding lifestyles, cryotherapy can accelerate muscle recovery by reducing soreness and inflammation. Faster recovery times mean the body is better prepared for rest, potentially leading to deeper and more restorative sleep.

Boosted Melatonin Production – some studies suggest that exposure to cold can stimulate melatonin production, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. Higher melatonin levels can lead to improved sleep onset and quality.

Adam Mooney, Chairman at The Tanning Shop, said: “A revolutionary part of The Tanning Shop's goal for this year and beyond is bringing wellness to the high street. A good night’s sleep is absolutely essential in any health or wellness journey which is why it’s such an important feature of our offering.”

Both Zerobody Cryotherapy and Red Light Therapy is being rolled out across The Tanning Shop’s stores, starting in Leeds, London and Manchester. This makes them the UK’s first national beauty salon to offer the patented new technology.

To book a RLT or cryotherapy session, visit www.thetanningshop.co.uk