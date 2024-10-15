How stressed is Ireland? Hastings Hotels shares results from mental health survey

Hastings Hotels in Northern Ireland has conducted a mental health survey across the island of Ireland and found that a third of people say they are always stressed.

From these results it shows that more than a third of people in Ireland (35%) admit to always or often feeling stressed in their daily lives, with women bearing a heavier burden (40%) than men (26%), new data shows.

The survey by Hastings Hotels found work responsibilities to be the leading cause, affecting close to half (47%). Other significant stressors include money worries (31%), health concerns (26%), and family-related pressures (21%). A further 14% identified caregiving responsibilities and work colleagues as contributing factors.

But the findings clearly show that small steps can lead to significant improvements in mental health.

An overwhelming majority strongly agreed that a break away enhanced their wellbeing, contributed positively to their mood, and helped them feel more relaxed. A total of 92% of participants reported that a hotel stay has a better impact on their mental wellbeing compared to other forms of accommodation, such as an Airbnb.

Almost the same said that frequent, mini escapes can help manage stress more effectively than waiting for an annual holiday. While the majority choose their partner for these escapes, solo travel is a favoured option for one in ten people.

Comfort is paramount, with 90% of respondents emphasising the importance of a comfortable bed and room for their mental wellbeing.

Friendly, accommodating staff also played a significant role, with 82% noting its positive impact, followed by quiet, peaceful surroundings (75%), and the opportunity to disconnect from daily life (70%). Spa and wellness facilities were cited by more than half as key to improving their mental health.

“The survey reveals the depth of stress and mental health challenges faced by individuals and how taking time away can play a crucial role in mental wellbeing,” said Claire Crummey, Group Wellbeing co-ordinator at Hastings Hotels. “We encourage individuals across Ireland to prioritise their mental health by taking regular, short breaks and experiencing the benefits first hand. A hotel stay may be the key to not just relaxation, but to enhancing mood, productivity and overall mental resilience.”