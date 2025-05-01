How to claim free LEGO Star Wars set for May 4

hotukdeals.com, the UK's largest deal sharing community has shared how LEGO fans can claim a free mini Millennium Falcon for Star Wars Day

Freebie-hunters rejoice: to celebrate Star Wars Day, Smyths Toys Superstores are offering free mini LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon toys at their stores on ‘Star Wars weekend’.

The freebie, shared on hotukdeals.com, is available from 9am on Saturday 3rd May in all Smyths Toys Superstores. As you’d expect, there are limited stocks, so if you want yours, make sure to arrive early as queues are expected.

Successful LEGO fans will receive a free mini Millennium Falcon to build.

The iconic fictional spaceship was designed by Joe Johnston for the original Star Wars movie released in 1977.

Following the huge success of the franchise May 4th became known as Star Wars day due to the pun "May the Fourth be with you" which is close to the famous quote "May the Force be with you," spoken for the first time in 1977 by General Jan Dodonna.

This exclusive giveaway in over 100 Smyths toy shops across the UK starts on Saturday.

T&Cs: One giveaway per person. Suitable for ages 6+. While stocks last.