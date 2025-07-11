How to help birds in the heat, according to a wildlife expert

User (UGC) Submitted

Garden wildlife expert Sean McMenemy calls on the British public to support wild birds and prevent rising temperatures from threatening their lives

The UK is facing another heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit 30°C this week. The National Drought Group met earlier this month after the driest spring in 132 years and has declared we need to be prepared for more summer droughts as our climate changes.

Sean McMenemy, garden wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife, leading suppliers of bird food, urges the public to consider the welfare of our wild birds during this heatwave and shares ways we can protect wildlife during extreme temperatures.

Sean McMenemy, Wildlife Expert at Ark Wildlife, says: “As the UK faces an unusually hot and dry spell, it’s important to remember that our garden birds are struggling in ways we might not immediately see. Alongside rising temperatures, bird flu and other emerging diseases like Usutu virus are spreading more widely and our feathered friends need our help to stay safe and healthy.”

“In hot weather, birds lose moisture quickly and urgently need access to clean, fresh water, not just for drinking, but for bathing too. Tap water is absolutely safe to use. If you’re in an area with heavily chlorinated water, simply let it stand in a watering can or bucket for a few hours before putting it out.

“Place shallow dishes or bird baths in shady spots, ideally at multiple heights, to give all wildlife, from hedgehogs to sparrows, a safe way to rehydrate and cool down.”

“With many pathogens, such as E. coli and Salmonella, active in warm weather, it’s important to maintain good hygiene for bird health. Warm, stagnant bird baths can become breeding grounds for disease if not regularly cleaned. We recommend rinsing bird baths daily and giving them a full scrub at least once a week with a wildlife-safe disinfectant like Ark-Klens.”

“The same goes for feeders; damp or mouldy food can quickly sicken birds. Clean feeders thoroughly every couple of weeks and always discard old or soggy seed.”“Providing water might seem small, but in a heatwave, it can literally be life-saving for wildlife. When done responsibly, cleaned regularly, refilled often, and placed safely, bird baths become oases that support not only birds, but bees, mammals, and more.

"By keeping our gardens clean and hydrated, we’re doing more than just helping birds, we’re protecting the delicate balance of our natural world.”