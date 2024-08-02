How to keep your dog cool in the heatwave, according to an expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pets can be prone to overheating when temperatures rise.

According to reports, August is set to bring more scorching days across the UK. But while hotter weather is something many of us welcome, our pets can struggle in the heat and may need our help to cool down.

Research has shown that heatstroke will prove fatal for around one in seven dogs who experience it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help, Johanna Buitelaar-Warden, pet expert at Lords and Labradors, has shared her tips for keeping your pet cool in hot weather, and how to recognise indicators that they may be in danger.

Our pets can struggle in very hot weather.

Keep your dog cool during the day with iced water and a cooling bed

Johanna says: “In the height of summer, your home can quickly become uncomfortably warm and while some dogs can handle the increased temperature, others may find it challenging.

Always make sure your dog has access to fresh drinking water and for an extra cooling effect, add ice cubes to their water bowl. This keeps the water cooler for longer and provides a refreshing treat for your pup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prevent overheating during indoor playtime, try freezing their favourite toy. This simple trick will help pets enjoy playtime without getting too hot.

Additionally, consider adding a cooling bed to your home. These beds are specially designed to provide instant relief from the heat, keeping your dog comfortable during the hottest days.”

Close curtain to keep inside temperatures more comfortable

Johanna continues: During the day, keep curtains and blinds closed (when possible) to prevent your home from warming up, then open the windows at night to help bring the temperature down.”

Try a damp towel and fan at night

Johanna added: “Many of us struggle with hot, sticky nights during the summer. Dogs, however, feel the heat even more due to their body temperatures being 3-6 degrees higher than ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're finding it hard to sleep because it's too warm, your dog is undoubtedly feeling the same way!

“To keep your dog cool at night, allow your dog to lie on a slightly damp towel for added cooling. Additionally, ensure to keep the room well-ventilated and direct a fan towards your four-legged friend when possible.”