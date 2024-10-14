How to pick perfum: UK is a nation of copycats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top trigger for purchasing a new fragrance is smelling it on someone else, according to a new survey by Perfume Direct. More than half of us are inspired to buy a new scent after encountering it on another person, whether that's a loved one, a colleague, or even a stranger.

Perfume Direct's study, which surveyed 2000 UK adults, reveals that 54% of respondents admit to being influenced by someone else’s fragrance choice. Social media, particularly platforms like TikTok, follows as a close second with 39% citing it as a source of inspiration. Other influences include attraction to new releases (19%) and celebrity endorsements (15%).

Copycat Culture in Fragrance

Over the past five years, more than half of the respondents have purchased at least one fragrance after smelling it on someone else. A notable 21% even approached strangers to ask about their scent, while 9% confessed to snooping through a friend’s bathroom cabinet to uncover their secret fragrance.

"It’s not surprising that our closest circles are the biggest influencers of our scent choices," says Jonny Webber, fragrance expert at PerfumeDirect.com "In a world overflowing with sales messages and #ads, we tend to trust the people closest to us. Smelling a fragrance in a real-world context, like on a friend or colleague, provides a more authentic experience than a store sample."

However, Jonny warns, "Remember, fragrances can smell different on different people. So, what works for your co-worker might not have the same effect on you."

The Rise of Gatekeeping

While many of us are inspired by others, a quarter of those surveyed admitted to gatekeeping their signature scent to avoid it being copied. In fact, 10% have gone so far as to lie about their fragrance to keep it a secret.

"Gatekeeping in fragrance is not necessarily new," Jonny explains. "Celebrities do it all the time, and fans often go to great lengths to discover the beauty products they use. On TikTok, the hashtag ‘GatekeepPerfume’ has amassed over 45 million posts, with users sharing tips on keeping their favourite scents under wraps."

TikTok's Influence

Social media has a significant impact on fragrance purchases, with 39% of people influenced by platforms like TikTok. A quarter of respondents (26%) have purchased a fragrance they’ve never even smelled, based solely on social media recommendations.

However, the risks are evident: 35% of people admitted to regretting a purchase influenced by social media, with 23% disliking the scent and 19% feeling they bought something of inferior quality.

"While #Perfumetiktok in particular, which boasts 1.7 million posts, has revolutionised the way we discover new perfumes, it’s important to sift through the content carefully," says Jonny. "Dupes and trending scents may seem like a bargain, but they often lack longevity and can change scent over time.

“Whilst there are so many positives that have come out of social media, the sheer volume of content means that it can be hard to decipher what is meaningful, which recommendations are genuine and what products are high quality.”

Trend-Driven Shoppers

The allure of novelty is strong, with nearly a fifth of shoppers recently selecting a new perfume simply because it was new to the market. Over a third (35%) were driven by the desire to own the latest ‘must-have’ scent, and 10% always aim to be the first in their social circle to try the latest releases.

"Just like fashion, the fragrance world is constantly evolving," Jonny notes. "This year, ‘edible perfumes’ featuring gourmand notes like vanilla have been a major trend. There’s also been buzz around pheromone perfumes and mood-boosting scents. At the same time, niche and artisanal perfumes are experiencing a surge in demand, reflecting a growing desire for unique and personalised scents."

Celebrity Fragrances: A Lasting Appeal

Despite the evolving market, celebrity endorsements remain a powerful influence. One in 15 people have purchased a scent simply because it was linked to their favourite celebrity, with 20% being loyal to celeb-backed fragrances for over a decade.

"Celebrity fragrances are making a strong comeback," Jonny adds. "The resurgence of noughties icons like Ariana Grande, David Beckham, JLo, and Beyonce on our best-seller lists proves that celebrity still plays a significant role in fragrance choices. These fragrances continue to build a loyal customer base, driving even more launches."

For more information on best-selling fragrances, the latest perfume launches, classic scents, and current offers, visit PerfumeDirect.com