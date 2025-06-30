How to prevent the spread of a fire at home

Deanta Windsor White Primed Internal Door

With the summer holidays approaching Doors2Floors.co.uk are reminding the public that by closing any internal doors before going to bed or leaving the house, you can prevent the spread of a fire and toxic fumes by up to 20 minutes.

By closing doors, you could save priceless possessions, your home, pets and maybe even a loved one’s life. It'll also give you the time to reach a place of safety to call 999.

To raise awareness of keeping your home safe, Doors2Floors are keen to showcase to customers and the general public alike, the benefits of keeping all the doors in your home closed.

In the UK, there are approximately 33,000 to 38,000 dwelling fires per year, according to fire and rescue services data. This includes all types of residential buildings, such as houses and flats.

Ismaeel Basar, Doors2Floors MD explained the rationale behind the campaign. He said “We want everyone to enjoy their time at home with their family, and would encourage people to follow our advice and that of our partners at Doors2Floors.

“Our 44mm doors are fire rated. We would encourage all our clients and the general public to seriously invest in fire rated doors for the home.

“36% of all fire incidents related to candles start in bedrooms. In the UK, more than 1000 candle fires occur every year.

“Electrical house fires can also start in many ways, with sources ranging from extension cords to fuse boxes. Electrical installations in homes older than 25 years significantly increase the chances of house fires. Overloading sockets or leaving clothes dryers and similar appliances running while the house is empty also increase the risk of a fire breaking out. "

Kitchen accidents cause the most house fires in the UK, while the misuse of equipment and leaving combustible materials too close to a heat source are also common reasons homes catch fire.

In addition, hair straighteners reach temperatures of over 200 Celsius and take around 40 minutes to cool down, thus ensuring they have been the cause of approximately 650,000 house fires in the UK.

60% of house fires in the UK start in the kitchen.

Thousands of house fires are caused by electrical faults worldwide every year. 15% of house fires are caused by electrical faults, and faulty electrical products cause 89% of the UK’s electrical house fires.

“The highest number of house fires in the UK are caused by kitchen appliances such as cookers, hot plates or microwaves. Stoves and ranges caused 61% of fires. Therefore, it is imperative that we support our emergency service workers in relation to the vital work they do. We can avert heart breaking events by simply keeping internal doors closed.”