How to relieve back pain as cases soar

Over 9 million adults suffer from back pain in England alone and the related sick days costing upwards of £10 billion in indirect costs.

A Public Health England Report has revealed that one in six adults in England suffer from back pain, an estimated nine million people living with the condition - highlighting the scale and prevalence of the debilitating problem. Even for those suffering from low back pain, 20% will find the condition so debilitating that they will consult their GP. Sick days due to back pain contribute to £10 billion of indirect costs annually, as well as placing a burden on the health and social care system.

Genesis' Ergo Motion Seat technology has been give the seal of approval by Germany's leading back health institute. The seats developed over a two-year period, provide 'optimal support of the spine' and underwent over 140,000 tests.

AGR expert and chairman of the board of the Federal Association of German Back Schools, Ulrich Kuhnt said: "The Genesis Ergo Motion seats fulfilled our strict test criteria very impressively, and in some cases the results even exceeded the requirements. For example, the minimum height of the backrest and the longitudinal adjustment were clearly exceeded. The four-way lumbar support was highly effective, and the adjustability of the headrest was also excellent. Overall, the seats met the back-specific AGR requirement criteria, the seats were also particularly comfortable, and the workmanship was of high quality.”

Sitting Comfortably: Genesis' Ergo Motion Seat

Five tips for better back health

To help all motorists ensure their journey is as comfortable as possible, AGR and Genesis Motor Europe have developed five tips for ensuring a correct seating position.

Ensure seat height, depth, inclinational and distance are all correct for each driver’s body Ensure lumbar support is correctly placed Take regular breaks at least every two hours to stretch focusing on the shoulders, neck, back, hips and feet Utilise massage functions to reduce back pain Utilise heated and cooling seats to combat aches & pains

Are you sitting comfortably?

About Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR)

AGR is Germany’s leading back health institute and was founded in 1995. Its mission is to work together with a variety of professional for a back healthy life. Its network unites over 15,000 doctors, therapists and sport scientists and incorporates 40 medical associations. AGR has certified over 450 products from 80 manufacturers. The AGR Seal of Approval is also recommended and recognised by the European Union Intellectual Property Office and AGR certified products are recommended by 71% of back health experts.