How to spot a fake reaction: Most Brits have perfected the art so is your partner faking it?

With Christmas just weeks away, as many as 69 percent of Brits would not DREAM of telling someone they didn’t like a present , with a third (30 percent) regularly pretending to like gifts they actually hate.

In fact, half (49 percent) admit they often receive Christmas gifts they dislike, so much so that 60 percent believe they have perfected the art of FAKING their joy.

And according to one in three (31 percent) of the nation's ‘faking experts’, exclaiming ‘thank you! It’s what I’ve always wanted’ in a big voice, is the best way to disguise your dislike, along with common phrases, ‘you really shouldn’t have’ (23 percent) or ‘it’ll be so useful’ (22 percent), according to findings from thortful.

Changing the topic quickly to focus on someone else (nine percent) and hopefully quipping ‘it will look great when I put it on’ (nine percent) are also ways to hide dislike.

Body language expert Judi James, who is working with thortful on the campaign, says, "Gift-giving is an emotional experience, but receiving a present we’re less-than-thrilled with can put people in a tough spot. Many of us resort to a ‘performance’ to spare the feelings of our loved ones.

“In fact, the art of a ‘fake reaction’ is often revealed in subtle tells: overly enthusiastic smiles that don’t quite reach the eyes, exaggerated expressions, and delayed or rehearsed responses. It’s fascinating that 60 percent of Brits feel they’ve mastered this skill – a testament to our deep-rooted desire to keep the festive spirit alive and avoid any awkwardness around gift exchanges.”

A third (33 percent) go a step further and say they would rather not receive a present at all, than get something they hate. And four in ten (43 percent) admit they would prefer to receive a thoughtful, heartfelt Christmas card rather than a gift that felt impersonal.

Pip Heywood, Managing Director at thortful, which commissioned the research said: “A meaningful message can often mean more than a last-minute, impulse purchase. Our research shows we’re a sentimental nation that appreciates a heartfelt message over wasted presents. This Christmas, we’re encouraging more thoughtful, meaningful connections across the nation.”

One in six (16 percent) fake their reactions all the time, while 18 percent admit they have given up hope of getting a present they will actually like.

A third (30 percent) have lowered their expectations when it comes to presents, while almost half (45 percent) now tell family and friends what they want to avoid disappointment.

Residents in Sunderland (50 percent), Birmingham (38 percent), Cambridge (38 percent) and Nottingham (34 percent) are most likely to fake their reactions to save the other person's feelings. In contrast, those in Aberdeen (35 percent), Norwich (33 percent) and Belfast (31 percent) are most likely to ‘give it to you straight’ as they rarely lie about disliking a festive present.

Despite trying to avoid any hurt, 18 percent of fakers were found out in the end, while one in ten (13 percent) eventually told the gifter how they felt because they couldn’t hold it in any longer.

A third (35 percent) re-gifted the bad present, while a tenth (11 percent) threw it in the BIN.

TOP TIPS FROM BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT JUDI JAMES ON HOW TO SPOT A FAKE REACTION

OVER-KILL RITUALS: Over-the-top reactions, like exaggerated screaming or jumping around, can signal someone is overcompensating to hide disappointment.

THE POKER FACE: Staying unnaturally still or underplaying their reaction often indicates someone is trying to avoid drawing attention to their lack of enthusiasm.

THE EYES: Eye avoidance, staccato blinking, or lack of sustained eye contact often betray hidden disappointment, while genuine joy shows through pupil dilation and subtle eye-smiles.

DELEGATING THE RESPONSE: Quickly passing the gift to someone else or drawing attention elsewhere is a common tactic to mask an unconvincing reaction.

FREEZING IN POSE: A dramatic, camera-friendly freeze with exaggerated gestures is more about attention-seeking than sincere gratitude.