Humanists: Find out more and join a group

Humanists are people who shape their own lives in the here and now because we believe it's the only life we have. We make sense of the world through logic, reason, and evidence, and always seek to treat those around us with warmth, understanding, and respect.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humanism can now be taught as an example of a non-religious worldview and is included in the Warwickshire RE Syllabus. If you have a child of school age, you may have heard them mention it, or some of you may have been to a funeral or wedding which was conducted by a Humanist celebrant.

Although you may think it is a modern philosophy, Humanism has a long history, which is very interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In connection with this, members of the public are invited to join us for our next meeting: Thursday October 17th, 7pm for 7.30pm at the Waverley centre, 65 Waverley Rd, Kenilworth CV8 1JL, when Madeleine Goodhall, the Humanist Heritage Co-ordinator at Humanists UK, will talk on the subject.

Madeleine has been researching and writing about the history of Humanism to celebrate the organisation's 125th birthday. Madeleine has a background in education, museums and community history. She currently leads on a two-year National Lottery Heritage Project – Humanist Heritage: doers, dreamers, place makers – which focuses on the remarkable

freethinkers and activists who changed the world, and the communities they built around themselves.

You are very welcome to come to this free talk. Drinks and biscuits will be served afterwards.

Coventry and Warwickshire Humanists [email protected]