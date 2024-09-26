Hundreds of Welsh children in care set to shine at The Big Sing Off 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foster care charity, Comfort Cases UK, is named as the Cymru chosen charity of the year by Foster Care Associates (FCA) ahead of The Big Sing Off competition coming to ICC in Caerleon, Wales, on 28th September.

The FCA, alongside Comfort Cases UK, eagerly awaits the return of The Big Sing Off - a powerful event where foster children from across the country come together to create unforgettable moments through the magic of music. The event isn’t just about music, it is about fostering a sense of belonging, community and joy for children who need it most.

The Big Sing Off is a national event where 400 children, including foster children and their families as well as supporters, from across the UK participate and step into the spotlight for the annual singing competition. In 2023, participants at FCA raised more than £600 in their fundraising efforts at The Big Sing Off and other events, including a raffle, bake sale, and sponsored cycle. This year the young people are hoping to beat last year’s total, aiming for £1,000 raised for Comfort Cases UK, a charity very close to their children and foster parents’ hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, 36,000 new children enter the care system, and often in emergency circumstances with little more than the clothes on their back. Comfort Cases UK steps in to provide children entering the care system with a bag filled with essential and comforting items known as “comfort cases”. These cases, tailored to the individual child's needs, include items such as books, pyjamas, toiletries, soft toys, blankets and even sim cards for teenagers - offering not just essentials but a sense of dignity and comfort during times of upheaval.

Sarah Laster Comfort Cases UK CEO commented: “Comfort Cases UK is a small charity funded by donations and sponsorship, we are proud to announce that we are the lead fundraising partner for Foster Care Associates who also believes in a better future for young people in the care system across the UK so that no child in care ever moves without dignity.”

“For many children in care, their belongings are the last tangible connections to the life they once knew – filled with memories, love and a sense of home. Far too many are asked to pack their most precious items into bin bags, often losing them during the move, and with them a piece of their identity.”

John Platts, managing director at FCA who will be attending the singing competition on Saturday, said:“For the last decade we’ve been bringing children and young people from across the country together to get involved in a good old fashioned sing song.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sense of pride and achievement we feel each year that these young people take to the stage to perform is massive. We’ve got some strong contenders lined up for this year and it’s always lovely for our wider staff network to come and meet foster children and their foster families. Good luck to all those singing on Saturday!”

Comfort Cases UK works with over 100 local authority teams, charity organisations, NHS trusts and residential care homes to distribute the Comfort Cases to those in need within the local community. The charity has started to support Powys, Neath/PortTalbot, Swansea with the support of the Care Commissioner in the last quarter. It has also supported the residential summer camp for children in Wales, StarFish Kids Camps, providing each child with an age appropriate Comfort Case and a Comfort Duffel XL.

Joe Swash, Comfort Cases UK’s first ambassador said: “This cause is incredibly important to me. Every child deserves to have something personal to hold onto, especially during traumatic times. The work that Comfort Cases UK is doing strives to help children in the care system by offering essential items to those who have so little to call their own.

“I wish everyone taking part in Foster Care Associates ‘Big Sing Off’ competition the best of luck! I am no singer myself as we all know, but I hope everyone sings their hearts out and has lots of fun!”

For more information on how you can support children in foster care with Comfort Cases UK, please visit: www.comfortcasesuk.org