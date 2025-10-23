Iceland Marks 50 Years Since Kvennaverkfall, Historic 1975 Women’s Strike

Icelandic women striking.

Nation reflects on five decades of progress and purpose advancing gender equality, following Iceland’s monumental 1975 Women’s Strike, in which 90% of women participated to demonstrate their essential contributions to society.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reykjavík, Iceland — October 23, 2025

Most Popular

Tomorrow, Iceland will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kvennaverkfall, the Women’s Strike of 1975, a landmark moment in the global fight for gender equality. The country was brought to a standstill on October 24, 1975, when 90% of Icelandic women stopped work, both paid and unpaid, to demonstrate their vital contributions to society. The strike shut down schools, businesses, and public services, and forever changed the course of Icelandic history.

“I remember standing on the stage in the square and watching rivers of women flowing down the streets,” recalls Guðrún Hallgrímsdóttir, a former member of Iceland’s parliament and a founder of Iceland’s feminist movement, Rauðsokkahreyfingin, or “Red Stockings,” that organized the 1975 strike. “They sang, they shouted, they carried banners. Women became aware that their contribution to Icelandic society was essential. Without it, this society could not function.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Icelandic women striking.

A Nation Built on Equality

Iceland’s gender equality journey spans more than 175 years, from the establishment of equal inheritance rights in 1850 and women’s suffrage in 1915, to the 1975 strike and the 1980 election of the world’s first democratically elected female president, Vigdís Finnbogadóttir.

Iceland currently ranks first on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index and has held this first-place position for 16 consecutive years. Iceland is the only country to have closed more than 90% of its gender gap and this is evident as women lead at every level of society. Women currently hold key national leadership positions, including Prime Minister, President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice, National Police Commissioner, Bishop of Iceland, and Mayor of Reykjavík.

Commemorating the Strike — Continuing the Work

Icelandic women striking.

To honour this half-century milestone, Icelandic women are once again organising a Women’s Strike on Friday, October 24, 2025. This year’s event will commemorate the courage of those who marched 50 years ago and highlight the need for ongoing progress toward fair pay, shared care, safety, and equal voice.

About Gender Equality in Iceland

Iceland’s gender equality story is rooted in collective action, social awareness, and political will. From grassroots activism to gender-balanced governance, the country continues to pioneer policies that close gaps in pay, representation, and opportunity. While much has been achieved, Iceland views equality as an ongoing national commitment — one that must adapt to the challenges of the modern era.