I'm a bugs expert and this is how to keep daddy long legs out

As the cool, crisp autumn evenings roll in, you might notice a few extra long-legged guests in your home – daddy long legs. While their presence can be unsettling, these clumsy flyers are completely harmless. Still, it’s no fun sharing your space with them.

Sophie Thorogood, a pest prevention specialist at Pest-Stop, offers some insight into why these insects are so common at this time of year and, more importantly, how to keep them out.

1. Keep the lights low

"Daddy long legs are drawn to light," explains Sophie. "As the days grow shorter, these insects find their way inside by following light from windows and open doors.

“Keeping doors and windows closed will prevent them from being able to enter the building, this is a simple but effective pest prevention technique that helps proof out many different pests”

2. Seal entry points

“Autumn is a peak time for daddy long legs to come indoors, this is because there is a mass hatch of the larvae leading to more adult crane flies emerging due to the wet environment” says Sophie.

To prevent them from sneaking in, it’s important to block any potential entry points. “Check for gaps around windows, doors and even air vents where they could slip in,” she advises.

“Sealing up any cracks or gaps around the home will go a long way in keeping them out!”

3. Control moisture levels

Daddy long legs prefer moist environments, as with most insects so reducing humidity in your home can make it less appealing to lots of different pests,” Sophie says.

She suggests using a dehumidifier in damp areas like bathrooms and basements and ensuring good airflow in enclosed spaces such as attics and lofts.

“Fix any leaks quickly and keep windowsills and basements dry.”

4. Keep the garden tidy

Outdoors, daddy long legs lay their eggs in damp soil and decaying plant matter and so Sophie advises keeping the garden in check.

The larvae are commonly known as leatherjackets and can damage lawns and plants by eating the root system.

There are solutions that will target the larvae such as nematodes, these are tiny worms that parasitise the daddy long legs larvae.

By tackling the larvae, you will also reduce the number of adults.

"Rake up fallen leaves, remove piles of grass clippings and keep compost bins away from the house.

“The less organic debris you have lying around, the less attractive your garden will be to these insects."

5. Gentle removal tactics

​If one of these harmless visitors does manage to get inside, the good news is that they pose no threat.

“If they’re causing a nuisance, a gentle catch and release method is best,” says Sophie. “You can easily trap them using a glass and a piece of paper, or gently use a spider vacuum if you’d rather not get too close.”

Since they don’t bite, sting, or damage property, there’s no need for alarm if you find one in your home – simply release them back outside.

By following these simple steps, you can ensure your home stays free from daddy long legs this winter.