I'm a car expert: Here are five things you should never say to a mechanic

User (UGC) Submitted

Whether you're a first-time car owner or a seasoned driver, building a good relationship with your mechanic can go a long way. But to do this there is five things to avoid saying when bringing your car to a garage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help drivers across the country avoid awkward moments and unnecessary tension, Garage.co.uk has revealed the five things you should never say to your mechanic – and why they might just grind a few gears.

Most Popular

1. “My mate reckons it’s just the spark plugs.”Mechanics appreciate a bit of curiosity, but diagnosing complex engine issues via a friend down the pub isn’t exactly helpful. Leave the diagnostics to the pros – they’ve trained for it.

2. “Can you do it cheaper, if I pay cash?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only is this a bit cheeky, but it also places the mechanic in a difficult spot legally and ethically. Trustworthy garages operate above board, and you should expect the same integrity in return.

3. “It only started making that noise after you looked at it.”

Jumping to conclusions won’t get your car fixed faster. If there’s an issue post-service, reputable garages will work with you to resolve it – without the finger-pointing.

4. “I found the part online for half the price.”

You may have found a deal, but garages often use vetted suppliers for a reason – quality, compatibility, and warranty support. It’s not always about the cheapest option; it’s about the safest and most reliable.

5. “It’s just a quick job, isn’t it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It rarely is. What looks simple can involve time-consuming labour, diagnostic checks, and specialist tools. Trust your mechanic to advise accurately – they’re not out to waste your time or theirs.

William Fletcher MBE, Chief Executive at Garage.co.uk,, comments: "Mechanics are often unsung heroes – they keep us moving, often under tight deadlines and with challenging work. A bit of respect and understanding goes a long way. Our advice? Be honest, ask questions if you’re unsure, but trust the people who are trained to know your car inside and out."

Whether you’re booking an MOT, a major service, or just need a bit of advice, Garage.co.uk helps UK drivers connect with trusted, reviewed mechanics – with transparency and ease.

For more information, please visit https://www.garage.co.uk/