I’m a computer expert, here’s 7 warning signs that your PC has been hacked

Computer experts at Alex Davis PCs have listed the red flags suggesting your computer has been hacked.

More than 33,000 people have reported that their online accounts have been hacked over the past year, according to Action Fraud. Even more concerningly, PCMag revealed 16% of those who are hacked do nothing, as many are confused about what steps to take to secure their data.

Connor Langton, Owner of Alex Davis PCs has outlined the signs that your computer has been hacked and how you can prevent this issue in the first place:

Antivirus Warning: “If you’re seeing repeated alerts from your antivirus software, it means someone has gained access to your computer. Even if your antivirus says it’s removed a threat, persistent warnings are a red flag. It’s possible the antivirus is only removing part of the problem. You should also be concerned if you see messages saying your antivirus has been turned off without your knowledge—this could be the hacker trying to disable it.” Webcam Light Randomly Searches On: “If your webcam light suddenly comes on when you’re not using it, it might be a hacker using software to spy on you remotely. Some devices don’t have a light, but may show an icon in the system tray when the camera is active.” Slow Computer Performance: “Apps taking ages to open, websites loading slowly, or the computer lagging could mean malware is using your system resources in the background. For example, certain types of malicious software can secretly use your computer to mine cryptocurrency, which puts a huge strain on your CPU and graphics card.” Computer Frequently Freezes: “If your computer regularly freezes or apps keep crashing, malware could be the cause. Some types of malware interfere with deep parts of the computer system, which can lead to instability, such as blue screens or sudden reboots. If you’re unsure of the cause, a virus scan is worth running.” Unfamiliar Apps: “Strange popups or unknown programmes appearing can indicate that malicious software, or someone with access to your PC, is installing unwanted apps. While some manufacturer-installed software or legitimate updates can trigger odd-looking popups, you should treat unfamiliar activity with caution” Browser Homepage Changed: “If your web browser’s homepage or search engine changes without your input, it’s often a sign of spyware. These programmes can try to track your browsing, inject ads, or redirect you to certain websites. Some even install browser add-ons without permission. It’s a good idea to reset your browser and run a deep antivirus scan.” Suspicious Emails: “Being hacked isn’t limited to your device; your online accounts could be at risk, too. If your password is leaked during a data breach, they might try it across other services. This is why using the same password everywhere is so risky. If you notice emails you didn’t send, password changes you didn’t request, or login alerts, someone might have accessed your accounts.”

How to Protect Your PC from Hackers

Use a Firewall: “A firewall acts like a security guard for your laptop, checking the data that comes in and goes out. It helps block unwanted traffic that could harm your device. Most Windows laptops come with a built-in firewall - just make sure it’s switched on. If you use another type of system, you might need to install one yourself.” Update Antivirus Software: “Antivirus software protects your computer from harmful programs and hacking attempts. It can scan your files for anything suspicious. It’s important to keep this software up to date, as new threats appear all the time and regular updates help defend against them.” Strengthen Passwords: “Weak or reused passwords are one of the easiest ways for hackers to enter your PC. To stay secure, make sure your passwords are at least 12 characters, include a mix of letters, numbers and symbols, and don’t use personal information. Each account should have a different password.” Phishing Emails: “Cybercriminals often use emails to try and trick people. Attachments can carry harmful software, and links may take you to fake websites that steal your details. If you’re not sure who an email is from, or something doesn’t look right, don’t open it or click on anything inside.” Avoid Public WiFi: “Public Wi-Fi networks are usually not very secure, meaning hackers could intercept what you’re doing online. If you need to work while travelling, ask your employer about using a secure connection, like a mobile hotspot or USB dongle.” Regularly Back Up Files: “If something goes wrong, having a recent backup means you won’t lose important files. You can use a secure cloud service or an external hard drive to keep a copy of your data somewhere safe.”