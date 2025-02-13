I'm a relationship counsellor and this is how to discover your love language

Sheila McMahon

With love in the air for St Valentine’s Day, Qualified Registered Counsellor, Lichfield’s Sheila McMahon reflects on ‘Love’ and enlightens us on how we can understand it in different ways to enhance our relationships.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes someone can feel unloved in their relationship because they are not shown love in the way that they expect, or like it to be shown. However, sometimes people show and receive love in different ways.

Most Popular

It can, therefore, be helpful to think about how someone shows their love by identifying their love language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes, it’s not that someone doesn’t love you, it’s just that they show you their love in a different way that you might not be use too.

Dr Gary Chapman devised ‘The love languages’, which includes different ways that people can show love, including through ‘Quality Time’, ‘Receiving Gifts’, ‘Acts of Service’, ‘Words of Affirmation’ and ‘Physical Touch’.

I’d encourage you to think about how love is shown across your relationships, from romantic partnerships to family and friends.

For example, I don’t think my dad has ever said to me that he loves me. This is something I’ve really struggled with in the past. But having explored it through counselling, I discovered it was the result of generational behaviour. Telling another they were loved wasn’t something that happened in his family, so, it wasn’t something he was used to doing. In learning more about love languages I realised that my dad’s ‘acts of service’ was how he was showing he loved me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This shows how helpful it can be to think about how you like love to be shown to you. If you are in a romantic relationship, then please don’t assume that the other person knows exactly what you want and how you like to be shown love.

Making assumptions can lead to miscommunication. My advice is to gain clarity whenever you can. There is an analogy which highlights that the word ‘assume’ can be broken down to mean ‘making an ass out of you and me’! So, just think ‘Ass-u-me’!!

You can complete a love languages test (free online) to find out what your love language is, as well as your partner’s, or another person’s.

This helps avoid miscommunication and can create a deeper understanding of each other. You can then find ways to compromise to meet each other’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find a link to the love languages test, along with my video introducing it, on my YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/VxngEml2mxQ?si=XNdKlRBM06jrt3E4

I encourage you to have fun with the love languages and enjoy creating deeper connections.

For more free wellbeing resources, Sheila’s podcast series, entitled ‘Counsellor Convos’, which is also available, on Sheila’s YouTube Channel, sees her discuss many topics around mental wellbeing with a host of different guests, so please visit https://www.youtube.com/c/SheilasYouTubeChannel

If you’d like to reach out to Sheila, who delivers mental health and wellbeing talks to businesses, including JCB, and organisations, like SOBS (Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide), or you’d like more information about her services then please visit her business website at www.mindmanagementforyou.com