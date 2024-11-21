'I'm a security expert and this is why adding Emojis to your passwords could be the hackers’ worst nightmare'

Spencer Pickett, software development expert, advocates for innovative cybersecurity practices, including emoji-based passwords, to enhance online safety.

Picture this: you're logging into your email, and suddenly you're hit with a notification—your account may have been compromised. It's a moment of panic too many of us have experienced, but one expert suggests a surprisingly simple way to make your passwords harder to crack: emojis.

According to Spencer Pickett, Chief Technology Officer at Software Development UK, incorporating emojis into your passwords could significantly boost their security. In a world where cybercrime is evolving at breakneck speed, every extra layer of protection counts.

"Emojis aren't just for expressing yourself on social media", Spencer explains. "They can also serve as a clever tool for enhancing password complexity."

Why Emojis Work

Hackers often rely on brute-force attacks, targeting passwords that use predictable combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols. Emojis, however, add an unexpected layer of complexity.

Computers process emojis as unique characters, and with over 3,600 standardised emojis in Unicode, the possibilities are vast.

"To put it into perspective, a password with five different emojis is as secure as a nine-character password made up of letters, numbers, and symbols", says Spencer. "Seven emojis can offer the same strength as a 13-character password."

Not only are emoji-based passwords harder to crack, but they're also easier to remember. A password like “🎉Pizza4Ever🍕” is not only fun but far more memorable than something like “Pz4Ev3R2023.”

The Caveats

Before you start replacing all your passwords with emojis, there are a few catches to consider.

"Not every platform supports emoji passwords", warns Spencer. "Older systems and banking apps, for example, may still require traditional alphanumeric passwords."

Additionally, your emoji keyboard could unintentionally betray you. Recently used emojis might give hackers clues if your device is compromised. And, of course, speed is another factor. Scrolling through an emoji keyboard during a hurried login can be frustrating.

Striking the Right Balance

Spencer suggests a hybrid approach for most users: "Add one or two emojis to your alphanumeric password. This enhances complexity without making it impractical."

For example, instead of “Summer2023!”, consider “☀️Summer2023🏖️.” The emojis boost security while the familiar word keeps it easy to recall.

Think Beyond Emojis

While emojis can help, they’re not a substitute for other essential security practices:

Use long, unique passwords for each account.

Invest in a secure password manager.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible.

What’s Next for Password Security?

As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, experts believe password security will continue to evolve. Biometrics, passkeys, and even AI-driven systems could eventually make traditional passwords obsolete.

For now, though, thinking outside the box—or the alphabet—could give you the edge you need to keep hackers at bay.