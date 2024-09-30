I'm a vet - these are the autumn hidden hazards that are dangerous to dogs and cats
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With leaves changing colour and a chill in the air, the new season can bring endless fun with autumn walks across moors and woodland – however hidden hazards can put our pets at risk of emergencies. Many seasonal dangers can prove fatal for pets if not treated quickly, from adder bites to conkers, mushrooms and grass seeds. Vets Now reports they saw a 71% increase of mushroom related cases last autumn and an 86% increase in grass seed cases*. Vets Now, the UK’s leading emergency out of hours vets, has also revealed that cases were up in autumn 2023 compared to 2022*, with 55,080 cases throughout September, October and November*. Zara Kennedy, Head of Veterinary Standards at Vets Now, said: “After a warm summer, the new season provides us with the chance to enjoy getting outdoors with our pets in the fresh autumn air, with a lower risk of heatstroke.” “To keep your pets happy and safe, it’s really important to be aware of the potentially poisonous hazards the new season brings - especially as many of them can very easily be found on the ground whilst out on walks. Taking precautionary measures and being mindful of seasonal dangers when out and about with pets is key to help keep them safe this autumn.” I’m a vet and these are 10 hidden hazards posing a risk to pets outdoors this autumn...
- Acorns - Acorns contain a chemical called gallotannin that’s toxic to dogs and ingestion can cause liver and kidney damage. Affected dogs will show signs that include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy and abdominal pain
- Mushrooms and toadstools - Some wild mushrooms are highly toxic and if swallowed can cause kidney and liver failure. Try and keep your dog away from all wild varieties.
- Conkers - Conkers contain poison called aesculin which can cause drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Ingestion can also lead to potentially fatal intestinal blockages
- Grass seeds - Also known as grass awns, these backward-pointing barbs, typically fall off long, wild grass, barley and rye, and embed themselves in a pet’s paws, ears, armpits, tail, or skin, sometimes causing painful wounds and infections. In rare cases, grass awns have also been known to burrow under the skin and travel to other parts of the body. All dogs can be affected but the most susceptible are those with feathery toes who enjoy skipping through long grass, such as springer spaniels.
- Adder bites - The European adder is the only venomous snake native to the UK. Adults are up to two feet long and have a black or brown zigzag pattern along their back and a V-shaped marking on the back of their head. They can be found throughout mainland Britain, most commonly on dry sandy heaths, sand dunes, rocky hillsides, moorland, and woodland edges. Unfortunately, dogs are particularly at risk of adder bites due to their curious nature. If you think your dog has encountered an adder, take him to a vet as quickly as possible. The sooner your dog sees a vet, the better their chances of making a full recovery.
- Fallen leaves and fallen fruit - Leaves left long enough will eventually turn to leaf mould and, like any decomposing organic matter, may contain dangerous mycotoxins.
- Harvest mites - In autumn, these tiny insects climb up long grass, bushes and trees waiting to sink their fangs into something warm blooded. Signs of infestation can include skin inflammation and scratching.
- Flowers and plants - Several flowers and plants that are popular in the autumn are potentially toxic to cats, including the autumn crocus, chrysanthemum, and dahlia.
- Rat poison - Rodenticide is commonly put down in autumn when rats start heading indoors for warmth. While designed to taste nice to rats, unfortunately, cats and dogs like it for the same reason. Speak to your vet if you think your cat has eaten a poisoned rodent.
- Rock salt - Rock salt or grit on the roads can cause your dog to become dehydrated or in serious cases, cause liver failure if they lick it from their paws. Ensure you wipe away any rock salt after you have taken them on a walk.
There are more than 60 Vets Now clinics and hospitals across the UK that are open through the night, seven-days-a-week, and day and night on weekends, to treat any pet emergencies that may occur. For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now autumn advice hub, https://www.vets-now.com/autumn/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.