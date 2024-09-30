I'm a vet - these are the autumn hidden hazards that are dangerous to dogs and cats

Leading vet shares helpful guide for pet owners to keep dogs and cats safe this season.

With leaves changing colour and a chill in the air, the new season can bring endless fun with autumn walks across moors and woodland – however hidden hazards can put our pets at risk of emergencies. Many seasonal dangers can prove fatal for pets if not treated quickly, from adder bites to conkers, mushrooms and grass seeds. Vets Now reports they saw a 71% increase of mushroom related cases last autumn and an 86% increase in grass seed cases*. Vets Now, the UK’s leading emergency out of hours vets, has also revealed that cases were up in autumn 2023 compared to 2022*, with 55,080 cases throughout September, October and November*. Zara Kennedy, Head of Veterinary Standards at Vets Now, said: “After a warm summer, the new season provides us with the chance to enjoy getting outdoors with our pets in the fresh autumn air, with a lower risk of heatstroke.” “To keep your pets happy and safe, it’s really important to be aware of the potentially poisonous hazards the new season brings - especially as many of them can very easily be found on the ground whilst out on walks. Taking precautionary measures and being mindful of seasonal dangers when out and about with pets is key to help keep them safe this autumn.” I’m a vet and these are 10 hidden hazards posing a risk to pets outdoors this autumn...