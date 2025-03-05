Inspiring the next wave: Why ocean literacy must start young and include women

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Dr Ceri Lewis, Associate Professor of Marine Biology at the University of Exeter & scientist on the Convex Seascape and Victoria Turner, Education Lead at Blue Marine Foundation discuss the importance of integrating ocean literacy into early education, particularly among girls.

The ocean is central to the health of our planet, yet for many young people, our surrounding waters remain an abstract idea. As marine scientists and educators, we believe that incorporating ocean literacy into early education is essential. With International Women’s Day upon us, we also see this as an opportunity to highlight how ocean education can inspire young women, helping to address the gender imbalance in STEM and cultivate future leaders in marine science.

Despite covering over 70% of the planet, the ocean is often overlooked in school curriculum. In the UK, students can complete their education without encountering a single marine example of all the basic fundamental processes that regulate the health of our climate. While exam boards and educators are starting to acknowledge this gap, much more must be done to embed climate science into the curriculum from Key Stage 1 onwards.

The ocean offers a crucial opportunity to reframe climate education in a constructive way, not just as a source of concern but as part of the solution. Establishing a strong foundation in climate science from an early age allows students to develop a deeper understanding of the ocean’s role in mitigating climate change. This can also help relieve the growing eco-anxiety and frustration among young people, who often feel an overwhelming responsibility for addressing the climate crisis. If education made it clear from the outset that climate action is the duty of policymakers and global leaders, rather than falling entirely on the next generation, it would strengthen a sense of intergenerational justice and empower students rather than burden them.

Dr Ceri Lewis

Many people - even those studying environmental science - fail to grasp the ocean’s crucial influence on global systems. A common misconception is that pollutants, such as microplastics, simply disappear once they enter the ocean. In reality, they persist, breaking down into smaller fragments that are ingested by marine life and ultimately re-enter human food chains.

Another widely misunderstood concept is the ocean’s role in the carbon cycle. The total amount of carbon on Earth is fixed, and while the ocean absorbs much of the excess carbon released by human activities, its ability to do so is not limitless. Continued disruption will weaken its capacity to regulate the climate. Teaching children about the ocean’s capabilities and blue carbon ecosystems is crucial for understanding its role in keeping the planet in balance.

Through our work with Encounter Edu and the Convex Seascape Survey, we have seen firsthand how introducing ocean science at an early stage ignites curiosity in young minds. More than 14 million students across 90 countries have taken part in ocean education programmes, deepening their understanding of how the ocean supports life on Earth. In one example, pupils in an inner-city London school who had never seen the sea before were introduced to marine ecosystems through live lessons and virtual expeditions. Their excitement proved that engagement with the ocean is not about physical proximity but about making the subject accessible and inspiring.

While science classrooms have become more gender-diverse, female participation in STEM subjects continues to decline beyond undergraduate level. Research from the Institution of Engineering and Technology found that women are not encouraged to think about STEM careers in school (45%) and women get put off by how male dominated the industry is (32%).

Victoria Turner

There needs to be significant changes to the education pathway and academic system to remove barriers and enable more women to pursue STEM careers. The Convex Seascape Survey education programme is able to play a part in addressing the imbalance by sharing female role models in ocean science and helping young girls to see themselves as future marine scientists, conservationists, or policy leaders. Our education programming connects students with real scientists through interactive lessons. Seeing women lead expeditions, uncover ocean mysteries, and tackle climate change challenges helps to dismantle perceptions that marine science is a man’s world.

Ultimately, policymakers must recognise that teaching children about the ocean is not an optional extra, but a crucial element of education. Ocean literacy should not be limited to science and geography; it should be embedded across history, literature, politics, economics, art and even mathematics, helping students to realise the profound role it plays in our planet’s life-support system.

As we mark International Women’s Day, we should also celebrate the power of education in breaking barriers and inspiring the next wave of ocean champions.

With the right tools, resources, and support, we can ensure that every child, regardless of gender or background, feels connected to and invested in the future of our ocean. Ocean literacy must become a core part of education - because a generation that understands the sea will be best equipped to protect it.